Al B. Sure!'s Shocking Diddy Comments, Diddy Looks Like a Different Man in Court, Keith Ellison Responds to People Looking to Release Derek Chauvin Early and Other Criminal Justice News From the Week

With less than two weeks until the five year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, several right-winged leaders have called for President Donald Trump to issue a federal pardon to Floyd’s killer. The push is a clear slap in the face to the Minnesota justice department that sentenced Derek Chauvin to more than two decades in a state prison. But more than just that, according to the Minn. attorney general, a Trump pardon wouldn’t hold any real weight. - Phenix S Halley Read More