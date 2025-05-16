Scary On-Air Incident During News Broadcast Finally Explained
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Al B. Sure!'s Shocking Diddy Comments, Diddy Looks Like a Different Man in Court, Keith Ellison Responds to People Looking to Release Derek Chauvin Early and Other Criminal Justice News From the Week

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
Criminal Justice

Al B. Sure!'s Shocking Diddy Comments, Diddy Looks Like a Different Man in Court, Keith Ellison Responds to People Looking to Release Derek Chauvin Early and Other Criminal Justice News From the Week

A collection of our best posts of the week in criminal justice.

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Al B. Sure!&#39;s Shocking Diddy Comments, Diddy Looks Like a Different Man in Court, Keith Ellison Responds to People Looking to Release Derek Chauvin Early and Other Criminal Justice News From the Week
Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images), David Becker (Getty Images), Minnesota Department of Corrections, Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images), Facebook
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 6

In Court, Diddy Looks like a Different Man

In Court, Diddy Looks like a Different Man

Image for article titled Al B. Sure!&#39;s Shocking Diddy Comments, Diddy Looks Like a Different Man in Court, Keith Ellison Responds to People Looking to Release Derek Chauvin Early and Other Criminal Justice News From the Week
Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal trial began on Monday (May 12) with opening statements and The Root is keeping up with the day-to-day details surrounding the case. But because there’s no cameras inside the court, the public has become increasingly curious to know more about Diddy’s appearance. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 6

Al B. Sure! Just Said Some Shocking Things About Diddy and Plans to Say More In Court

Al B. Sure! Just Said Some Shocking Things About Diddy and Plans to Say More In Court

Al B. Sure! attends the 2018 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Al B. Sure! attends the 2018 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo: David Becker (Getty Images)

Al B. Sure! is continuing to make sure he does all that he can to sound the alarm on Sean “Diddy” Combs and all his alleged wrongdoings. And his latest moves—and what he just revealed—are proof positive of that. - Shanelle Genai Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 6

AG Keith Ellison Has Bad News for MAGA Supporters Pushing for Derek Chauvin’s Pardon

AG Keith Ellison Has Bad News for MAGA Supporters Pushing for Derek Chauvin’s Pardon

Image for article titled Al B. Sure!&#39;s Shocking Diddy Comments, Diddy Looks Like a Different Man in Court, Keith Ellison Responds to People Looking to Release Derek Chauvin Early and Other Criminal Justice News From the Week
Photo: Minnesota Department of Corrections, Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

With less than two weeks until the five year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, several right-winged leaders have called for President Donald Trump to issue a federal pardon to Floyd’s killer. The push is a clear slap in the face to the Minnesota justice department that sentenced Derek Chauvin to more than two decades in a state prison. But more than just that, according to the Minn. attorney general, a Trump pardon wouldn’t hold any real weight. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 6

How Did Freddie McKee Die? A Grieving Black Mom Investigates Two Conflicting Autopsies

How Did Freddie McKee Die? A Grieving Black Mom Investigates Two Conflicting Autopsies

Image for article titled Al B. Sure!&#39;s Shocking Diddy Comments, Diddy Looks Like a Different Man in Court, Keith Ellison Responds to People Looking to Release Derek Chauvin Early and Other Criminal Justice News From the Week
Photo: Facebook

Four years have passed since the sudden death of Freddie McKee. Since then, his mother has worked restlessly, conducting her own investigation to find out what happened after two conflicting toxicology reports contradict everything she knows about her son. - Kalyn Womack Read More

Advertisement

6 / 6