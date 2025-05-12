Al B. Sure! Just Said Some Shocking Things About Diddy and Plans to Say More In Court

Al B. Sure! is continuing to make sure he does all that he can to sound the alarm on Sean “Diddy” Combs and all his alleged wrongdoings. And his latest moves—and what he just revealed—are proof positive of that.

In a new interview on Fox 5 New York over the weekend, Sure! revealed that he’d been subpoenaed to testify against Diddy in his federal sex trafficking trial and that he was more than willing to talk on the stand. He also reiterated his thoughts that on the death of his ex-wife and the mother of Diddy’s four children—Kim Porter—maintaining that she was in good health and that he didn’t believe she passed away from pneumonia as her records show.

“She was in the best of health. We just saw each other prior to her passing. We were actually celebrating our son’s new Netflix Christmas special. And she was doing just fine,” he said in part.

He also publicly claimed for the very first time that he believes the Bad Boy star had something to do with the coma he endured back in 2022 that also caused multiple organ failure.

When asked by Fox 5 host outright if he believed Diddy or somebody affiliated with him was responsible for his health crisis, Sure! said: “I believe this to be the case, yes. Absolutely.”

He later added:

“This isn’t marketing for me, I’m living this life. The only reason why I wanted to tell this story very specifically is because I was ignored, there was the most expensive PR campaign against me to shut me down. If you actually knew what they did to me—there was a bounty on my head. There was a bunch of stuff.”

The “Nite and Day” singer also said that he wasn’t celebrating the fact that Diddy was behind bars awaiting his sex trafficking trial due to the fact that there’s too much collateral damage that’s transpired and set to transpire because of the whole ordeal. While Sure! didn’t explain whether he not he was fearful that Diddy could still allegedly be pulling some strings from behind bars, he said that regardless of if he is, it was time for the truth of all he’s done to come out.

“Remember I’m the only one who spoke up and I’m the only one left alive. So this is not about a scared thing, it’s just time to reveal the truth,” he said. “It is what it is. I went through many, many years of scrutiny, being dragged, face first on the concrete. Being called delusional when I said sex trafficking.”

Additionally, per Rolling Stone, Sure! is gearing up to release his own memoir, titled “Do You Believe Me Now?” this fall which will detail his life, career, relationship with Porter and his “shocking ties” to Diddy.