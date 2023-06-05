Wizkid - Essence (Official Video) ft. Tems

Many mainstream music fans first heard of Wizkid on Drake’s 2016 smash hit, “One Dance.” But Wizkid had been putting out refreshing music years before he was on that track. He continues to improve as an artist and his 2020 single, “Essence” is still played at Black Day parties across the world.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 18

Tems

Tems

Image for article titled Viral Afrobeats Artists You Should Know
Photo: Jim Dyson (Getty Images)

I love Tems. Her voice immediately steals the show of any song she’s featured on and she’s unable to make a bad song on her own. Along with being an amazing vocalist, she’s also a talented songwriter, who helped co-write the beloved Black Panther song, “Lift Me Up.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 18

Davido

Davido

Image for article titled Viral Afrobeats Artists You Should Know
Photo: Jean Catuffe (Getty Images)

I can’t even begin to recall the times I’ve heard Davido while at a brunch party. His 2017 hit, “Fall” is an absolute banger and he’s continued that trend of success in 2023, dropping the popular single “UNAVAILABLE” earlier this year

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 18

Olamide

Olamide

Olamide - Wo!!

Olamide is a legend. While also being one of the most well-known African artists, he’s also responsible for putting on many of the up-and-coming stars in Afrobeats including Fireboy DML and Adekunle Gold.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 18

Fireboy DML

Fireboy DML

Image for article titled Viral Afrobeats Artists You Should Know
Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC (Getty Images)

Signed to Olamide’s YBNL Nation, Fireboy DML is a rising star in the industry, who’s worked with pop stars such as Ed Sheeran on the 2021 hit “Peru.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 18

CKay

CKay

CKay - Love Nwantiti (ft. ElGrandeToto) [North African Remix] [Official Music Video]

If you don’t know who Ckay is, you should. His 2019 hit, “Love Nwantiti” is the first African song to get more than one billion streams on Spotify. That should tell you everything about how huge the Nigerian singer has become.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 18

Rema

Rema

Image for article titled Viral Afrobeats Artists You Should Know
Photo: REMA

I love Rema’s style. Not only a well-dressed artist, but Rema is also supremely talented. His 2022 single, “Calm Down” reached the number four spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 18

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage

Image for article titled Viral Afrobeats Artists You Should Know
Photo: Lorne Thomson/Redferns (Getty Images)

First and foremost, the name Tiwa Savage is just dope as hell. But besides the name, Tiwa is an exceptional singer. Beyoncé fans may recognize her from the 2019 album, The Gift, where Tiwa was featured on “KEYS TO THE KINGDOM.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 18

P-Square

P-Square

Image for article titled Viral Afrobeats Artists You Should Know
Photo: Christie Goodwin/Redferns (Getty Images)

This musical duo consisting of twin brothers Peter and Paul Okoye has been putting out beloved projects since 2007. Although they went through a long hiatus, they returned to music in 2021, releasing the album, Reactivated.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 18

Sarkodie

Sarkodie

Image for article titled Viral Afrobeats Artists You Should Know
Photo: Ollie Millington/WireImage (Getty Images)

One of the most successful African rappers out, Sarkodie is a Ghanaian artist that stays consistent, releasing a solid project almost every year since 2013.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 18

Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade - Baddie

Yemi Alade is a Queen and she carries herself like it. She continues to grow into superstardom and was also featured on Beyonce’s 2019 album, The Gift, on the tracks “MY POWER” and “DON’T JEALOUS ME.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 18

Mr Eazi

Mr Eazi

Image for article titled Viral Afrobeats Artists You Should Know
Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS (Getty Images)

His name fits his persona because he’s just able to seamlessly juggle an amazing music career with multiple business ventures. Along with releasing hits for the past decade, Eazi also received a certificate from Harvard University in June 2022.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 18

D’banj

D’banj

Image for article titled Viral Afrobeats Artists You Should Know
Photo: Christie Goodwin/Redferns (Getty Images)

As a devout hip-hop listener, I first heard D’banj on the 2012 track, “The Morning.” But he’s done much more than that in his illustrious career, dropping popular tracks and albums since 2006.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 18

Diamond Platnumz

Diamond Platnumz

Diamond Platnumz - Yatapita (Official Music Video)

Diamond Platnumz is one of the only Afrobeats stars from East Africa, specifically Tanzania. But, it hasn’t stopped him from gaining a massive following and dropping hit after hit since he broke onto the scene with his 2010 hit, “Kamwambie.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 18

Omah Lay

Omah Lay

Image for article titled Viral Afrobeats Artists You Should Know
Photo: Jordi Vidal/Redferns (Getty Images)

Omah Lay is a young star in the Afrobeats scene. Fans may recognize him for his viral 2020 track, “Bad Influence.”

Advertisement

18 / 18