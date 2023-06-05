If you’re on Tiktok, Youtube or Instagram, you’ve heard these catchy songs that sound familar but not. Who hasn’t hummed Ckay’s megahit Love Nwantiti?

And we are not just singing to afrobeats, everybody and their mama are dancing to these hits, with dope beats and pidgin twangs. The Root decided to provide you with some of the best Afrobeats songs out there. Why Afrobeats? Because it is growing in popularity across the world. It is not only influencing some of the biggest musicians in North America like Bey but also creating some of the most viral songs and sounds on social media.