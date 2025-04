Faith, fashion, and food; the ultimate trifecta to the makings of a picture perfect Sunday. Sundays are for getting ready for the work week, bottomless mimosas at brunch with your friends, and putting on your absolute best for Sunday service.

Advertisement

Easter, or Resurrection Sunday, was on April 20, and celebs and everyday folk posted their families, meals, and fly outfits on the ‘Gram for all to see. And we can’t get enough.

Check out these famous kids who put that fit on in their Sunday best.