Two alligators bang on a door at a Florida home and social media is going crazy
Iconic Looks of Andre Leon Talley, Fashion's Ultimate Dandy

Extra
Fashion

Iconic Looks of Andre Leon Talley, Fashion's Ultimate Dandy

In honor of the late, great Andre Leon Talley, we’re looking back at some of his best style statements over the years.

Angela Johnson
Screenshot: Instagram

With all of the excitement surrounding this year’s Met Gala, it’s hard to think to think about the dress code, “Tailored for You,” without thinking about Andre Leon Talley. The former Vogue Editor-at-Large, who passed away in 2022 will be sorely missed on the carpet.

Talley, known for his show-stopping style, credits his grandmother — whom he described at “elegant instinctively” — with helping cultivate his love of fashion.

“I like nice clothes, the same way I like nice furniture, nice books, nice homes, or nice trees. I never managed to go out in a t-shirt and jeans. Impossible. If I had to wear denim, it’d be a sleeveless waistcoat, like those men wore at the end of the 19th century. It would probably be made by Jean-Paul Gauthier…” he told l’étiquette in an interview.

In honor of the late, great Andre Leon Talley, we’re looking back at some of his best style statements over the years.

2 / 15

Impeccable Style

Impeccable Style

Andre Leon Talley was known for his impeccable style. This double breasted jacket with overcoat a the perfect example.

3 / 15

Weekend Vibes

Weekend Vibes

Talley shows off his style in a denim pea coat, wide leg pants and Gucci tote in a 1999 photo.

4 / 15

Perfectly Punk

Perfectly Punk

Talley wears a leather jacket with fringe and derby hat backstage at a Perry Ellis runway show in 1992.

5 / 15

Hanging Out With Grace Jones

Hanging Out With Grace Jones

We love this vintage photo of the fashion icon hanging out with another style legend – Grace Jones.

6 / 15

Kicking It With Karl Lagerfeld

Kicking It With Karl Lagerfeld

This photo was taken of Talley and longtime friend Karl Lagerfeld for a spread in Vogue.

“Karl mentored me in everything: French history, literature, the history of fashion, art,” Talley wrote on Instagram.

7 / 15

Hospital Chic

Hospital Chic

Even in the hospital, Andre Leon Talley did not slack on style. This photo shows him recovering from a knee operation at Lenox Hill Hospital.

8 / 15

Fabulous in Fur

Fabulous in Fur

In an Instagram post, Talley called this 1987 photo of him wearing a Fendi fur “The most camp and completely over-the-top photo.”

9 / 15

In Front of the Eiffel Tower

In Front of the Eiffel Tower

The Eiffel Tower is the perfect backdrop for this photo of Talley in a tuxedo and colorful overcoat.

10 / 15

Colorful Caftans

Colorful Caftans

ROME - JULY 7: Editor Andre Leon Talley arrives at the post haute couture show gala dinner and ball in the Parco dei Daini at the Villa Borghese July 7, 2007 in Rome, Italy.
ROME - JULY 7: Editor Andre Leon Talley arrives at the post haute couture show gala dinner and ball in the Parco dei Daini at the Villa Borghese July 7, 2007 in Rome, Italy.
Photo: Elisabetta Villa (Getty Images)

Later in life, Andre Leon Talley became known for wearing colorful caftans. Not afraid to experiment with pattern and color, Talley said the billowy style was just as much about comfort as it was about fashion.

“I’m 70 now and I’m not in the same shape I used to be. I wear caftans because they match my silhouette. It’s not as extravagant as one might believe, it’s elegant but much more comfortable than a suit,” he told l’étiquette.

11 / 15

Animal Print

Animal Print

Only Andre Leon Talley could make a fedora and an animal print caftan look this fabulous.

12 / 15

Total Luxe

Total Luxe

One of our favorite images of Andre Leon Talley is this one of him in a red Norma Kamali sleeping bag coat he called “total luxe.”

13 / 15

British Style

British Style

Image for article titled Iconic Looks of Andre Leon Talley, Fashion&#39;s Ultimate Dandy
Photo: Evan Agostini (Getty Images)

Talley arrived on the red carpet with supermodel Naomi Campbell at the 2006 Met Gala in New York City. The theme, “AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion,” was all about embracing British style throughout the years.

14 / 15

Detailed Embroidery

Detailed Embroidery

We love every detail of Talley’s tailored look at the Opera Bastille for the 30th Anniversary of Maison Saint Laurent in 1992.

