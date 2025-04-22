Iconic Looks of Andre Leon Talley, Fashion's Ultimate Dandy

With all of the excitement surrounding this year’s Met Gala, it’s hard to think to think about the dress code, “Tailored for You,” without thinking about Andre Leon Talley. The former Vogue Editor-at-Large, who passed away in 2022 will be sorely missed on the carpet.

Talley, known for his show-stopping style, credits his grandmother — whom he described at “elegant instinctively” — with helping cultivate his love of fashion.

“I like nice clothes, the same way I like nice furniture, nice books, nice homes, or nice trees. I never managed to go out in a t-shirt and jeans. Impossible. If I had to wear denim, it’d be a sleeveless waistcoat, like those men wore at the end of the 19th century. It would probably be made by Jean-Paul Gauthier…” he told l’étiquette in an interview.

In honor of the late, great Andre Leon Talley, we’re looking back at some of his best style statements over the years.