A Black Lady Sketch Show: A Celebration of the Most Memorable Sketches

We’re still processing the devastating news that A Black Lady Sketch Show is ending with Season 4. But instead of wallowing in sadness, let’s celebrate the comedy classic’s best moments by reliving some of our favorite sketches. It was comedy for Black women by Black women and I’m so grateful that we got four seasons of such a unique, special project. The entire series is available to stream on Max, but the way content is removed nowadays, you should watch it sooner rather than later. Let’s celebrate the amazing work of Robin Thede, her castmates, guest stars, co-writers and crew with a look at A Black Lady Sketch Show’s most memorable sketches.
Bad Bitch Support Group
With the always awesome Angela Bassett playing the leader of the Bad Bitch Support Group, the series let us know right from the start that it was going to give us all the Black comedy we’d been waiting forever to see.
Trinity, the Invisible Spy
Only A Black Lady Sketch Show would take the invisibility that some Black women feel and turn it into a hilarious take on spy thrillers.
Gang Orientation
Honestly, we could’ve chosen any of the sketches featuring The Coral Reefs. They’re all funny as hell. But the first time we meet them is the best because the show brilliantly combines gang culture into corporate culture and it just never gets old.
On My Own
What if Patti LaBelle showed up every time you had a break up? That’s the premise and it’s fantastic.
Courtroom Kiki
Robin Thede told The Root this was the one she didn’t see coming. Out of all the sketches the show has done, this one was a totally unexpected hit. “That shit took off in a way…it has become a cultural touchstone, this is what people are telling me,” she said.
The Bold and the Cubicle
Everyone knows how dramatic offices can be, but this one takes that idea to a new level with a soap opera following the rift between two “work wives.” It’s one of those underrated bits that you find yourself going back to rewatch.
The Mange-Her
The bible ladies journey to see the baby Jesus and things get real dramatic with the Three Wise Men and Mary. Once again, only A Black Lady Sketch Show can take something like this and make it so completely ridiculous.
227: The Reboot
This one is all about Robin Thede’s spot on impression of Jackée Harry as Sandra. It is truly brilliant.
Black Table Talk
Dr. Haddassah is ridiculously over the top, so she needs to play off of someone who is all in on the joke. Gabrielle Union barely keeps it together, but she’s clearly having a ton of fun on this nonsensical talk show.
Wigzard of Oz
This is the dream of every Black woman. A Black beauty salon with plenty of products, punctual appointments and an absolutely flawless result. I really want to live in this salon forever.
Purgatory Soul Food
We’ve all been to those restaurants where we want to support them, but there’s something off about the atmosphere. Until A Black Lady Sketch Show came along it didn’t occur to me that it was a portal to hell.
Get the Belt
The eternal battle between moms and their kids has never been funnier. The game show aspect will take viewers back to their own childhoods.