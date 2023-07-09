A Black Lady Sketch Show: A Celebration of the Most Memorable Sketches

Television

A Black Lady Sketch Show: A Celebration of the Most Memorable Sketches

From Dr. Haddassah, to The Coral Reefs, to the Black Lady Courtroom, we’re looking back at our favorite moments from A Black Lady Sketch Show.

By
Stephanie Holland
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled A Black Lady Sketch Show: A Celebration of the Most Memorable Sketches
Photo: HBO

We’re still processing the devastating news that A Black Lady Sketch Show is ending with Season 4. But instead of wallowing in sadness, let’s celebrate the comedy classic’s best moments by reliving some of our favorite sketches. It was comedy for Black women by Black women and I’m so grateful that we got four seasons of such a unique, special project. The entire series is available to stream on Max, but the way content is removed nowadays, you should watch it sooner rather than later. Let’s celebrate the amazing work of Robin Thede, her castmates, guest stars, co-writers and crew with a look at A Black Lady Sketch Show’s most memorable sketches.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 14

Bad Bitch Support Group

Bad Bitch Support Group

Bad Bitch Support Group (Full Sketch) | A Black Lady Sketch Show | HBO

With the always awesome Angela Bassett playing the leader of the Bad Bitch Support Group, the series let us know right from the start that it was going to give us all the Black comedy we’d been waiting forever to see.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 14

Trinity, the Invisible Spy

Trinity, the Invisible Spy

A Black Lady Sketch Show: Invisible Spy (Full Sketch) | HBO

Only A Black Lady Sketch Show would take the invisibility that some Black women feel and turn it into a hilarious take on spy thrillers.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 14

Gang Orientation

Gang Orientation

A Black Lady Sketch Show: Gang Orientation (Full Sketch) | HBO

Honestly, we could’ve chosen any of the sketches featuring The Coral Reefs. They’re all funny as hell. But the first time we meet them is the best because the show brilliantly combines gang culture into corporate culture and it just never gets old.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 14

On My Own

On My Own

A Black Lady Sketch Show: On My Own (Full Sketch) | HBO

What if Patti LaBelle showed up every time you had a break up? That’s the premise and it’s fantastic.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 14

Courtroom Kiki

Courtroom Kiki

A Black Lady Sketch Show: Courtroom Kiki (Full Sketch) | HBO

Robin Thede told The Root this was the one she didn’t see coming. Out of all the sketches the show has done, this one was a totally unexpected hit. “That shit took off in a way…it has become a cultural touchstone, this is what people are telling me,” she said.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 14

The Bold and the Cubicle

The Bold and the Cubicle

The Bold And The Cubicle (Full Sketch) | A Black Lady Sketch Show | Max

Everyone knows how dramatic offices can be, but this one takes that idea to a new level with a soap opera following the rift between two “work wives.” It’s one of those underrated bits that you find yourself going back to rewatch.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 14

The Mange-Her

The Mange-Her

The Mange-Her (Full Sketch) | A Black Lady Sketch Show | Max

The bible ladies journey to see the baby Jesus and things get real dramatic with the Three Wise Men and Mary. Once again, only A Black Lady Sketch Show can take something like this and make it so completely ridiculous.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 14

227: The Reboot

227: The Reboot

A Black Lady Sketch Show | 227: The Reboot (Full Sketch) | HBO

This one is all about Robin Thede’s spot on impression of Jackée Harry as Sandra. It is truly brilliant.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 14

Black Table Talk

Black Table Talk

A Black Lady Sketch Show: Black Table Talk (Full Sketch) | HBO

Dr. Haddassah is ridiculously over the top, so she needs to play off of someone who is all in on the joke. Gabrielle Union barely keeps it together, but she’s clearly having a ton of fun on this nonsensical talk show.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 14

Wigzard of Oz

Wigzard of Oz

A Black Lady Sketch Show: Wigzard of Oz (Full Sketch) | HBO

This is the dream of every Black woman. A Black beauty salon with plenty of products, punctual appointments and an absolutely flawless result. I really want to live in this salon forever.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 14

Purgatory Soul Food

Purgatory Soul Food

A Black Lady Sketch Show: Purgatory Soul Food (Full Sketch) | HBO

We’ve all been to those restaurants where we want to support them, but there’s something off about the atmosphere. Until A Black Lady Sketch Show came along it didn’t occur to me that it was a portal to hell.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 14

Get the Belt

Get the Belt

A Black Lady Sketch Show: Get the Belt (Full Sketch) | HBO

The eternal battle between moms and their kids has never been funnier. The game show aspect will take viewers back to their own childhoods.

Advertisement

14 / 14