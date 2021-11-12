As the days get shorter, and the weather gets colder, the time is perfect to catch up on all those Netflix movies and series piling up in your queue. Thankfully, the streaming service doesn’t disappoint: with an array of new titles—and a few old faves—you will be guaranteed a Netflix-and-Chill weekend filled with brilliant storytelling and outstanding performances—and proof that the Black experience is anything but monolithic. Swipe through to see what we’re going to binge on this weekend.