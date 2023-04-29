21 Unforgettable Black TV Throwbacks We Still Rewatch

Black and Bingeing

From Fresh Prince to Martin, here's a list of all the best Black TV shows we never stopped watching.

By
Kalyn Womack
Screenshot: CJ01031 (YouTube), Disney Channel (YouTube), Stack_Net (YouTube)

Seeing a Black face on television used to be a rare sight. Once we began gracing the screen, we often took on the role of a sidekick or the comic relief. Then, in the 80s and 90s, shows with all-Black casts became more abundant as the demand to view the Black experience on television grew. We made history creating some of the best pieces of television and comedy, even if the awards didn’t acknowledge it.

Our scripts were so good, Friends tried to duplicate Living Single but couldn’t master our authenticity and humor.

From animation to dramas, there are some throwback TV shows people from across generations will reference and acknowledge for probably their entire life. In no particular order, here are 21 Black TV shows you MUST remember watching.

The PJs

The PJs intro 1999

A biased beginning to this slideshow because it was a favorite among my cousins and me (who were oblivious to the references in this show by the way).

Family Matters

Family Matters Theme Song: Season Two

A bonafide classic.

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air - White Boyfriend

Even though the Aunt Viv replacement was controversial, it didn’t change the quality of this show.

Sister, Sister

Sister, Sister - This is an Emergency | Jackée Harry

Many girls learned so much about being a young Black woman from this show. plus, who didn’t want to have side by side twin beds?

Moesha

moesha theme season 1

So... were those 1,000 microbraids a wig or no?

Girlfriends

Girlfriends Intro

Everyone could identify their girlfriend in this show.

The Game

The Game Intro

One thing this show was always going to deliver was the DRAMA.

Kenan and Kel

Dan Schneider | “Kenan & Kel” | Kenan & Kel Season One Theme Song

No one could compete with this sketch show on Nickelodeon. No one!

All That

“All That” Season One Theme Song! | Dan Schneider

It wasn’t an all Black cast but come on, this was a Black show.

Gullah Gullah Island

Gullah Gullah intro

Did we just pull this from the depths of your subconcious? Yes, yes we did.

The Cosby Show

Cosby Show

One of the most relatable depictions of a Black family.

The Boondocks

The Boondocks Season 1 Intro

The Black anime (arguably) that you couldn’t always watch when parents were around.

The Proud Family

The Proud Family Theme Song | Disney Channel

*Sigh* The amount of blackness compacted into this show was record breaking for Disney Channel.

Little Bill

Little Bill Intro

Before Caillou, there was Bill.

In Living Color

In Living Color Intro - Season 1 (1990)

The point of reference of so many music videos, movies and other forms of Black entertainment.

A Different World

A Different World: 5x25 - Dwayne interrupts Whitley and Byron’s Wedding

Talk about a show that didn’t hold back on tough topics, while also making you bend over laughing.

The Parkers

The Parkers Theme Song (Season 2)

Professor Oglevee didn’t even deserve Nikki Parker. We did, though, and her wardrobe!

Living Single

Living Single - Season 1 intro

Who else will never get tired of these reruns? This cast was naturally goofy.

The Jamie Foxx Show

Traffic School Days, Jamie Foxx Show

You know the script was fire when the entire cast was trying not to laugh.

Bernie Mac Show

The Bernie Mac Show Intro

A genuine classic. We will truly never have another Bernie Mac.

Martin

Martin - Jerome’s In Da House

If someone starts randomly singing this or “You gotta getcha groove onnn!” please believe I will join them.

