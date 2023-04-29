21 Unforgettable Black TV Throwbacks We Still Rewatch

Seeing a Black face on television used to be a rare sight. Once we began gracing the screen, we often took on the role of a sidekick or the comic relief. Then, in the 80s and 90s, shows with all-Black casts became more abundant as the demand to view the Black experience on television grew. We made history creating some of the best pieces of television and comedy, even if the awards didn’t acknowledge it.



Our scripts were so good, Friends tried to duplicate Living Single but couldn’t master our authenticity and humor.

From animation to dramas, there are some throwback TV shows people from across generations will reference and acknowledge for probably their entire life. In no particular order, here are 21 Black TV shows you MUST remember watching.