20 More Things I Cooked, Baked and Fried While Surviving the Pandemic, Pt. 2

Illustration : Elena Scotti (Photos: Danielle Belton/The Root, Shutterstock)

Can’t stop, won’t stop...making food!

There was literally nothing better to do and I had to feed myself! And since restaurants were often out of the question (there’s nothing sadder than ordering Postmates, Uber Eats or Grubhub, getting excited over it, then realizing you spent $50 and got back subpar offerings), it meant I needed to chef-it-up in my own, tiny NYC kitchen.

Fortunately, I know the basics of food and cooking (thanks, parents!), meaning with the right recipe (thanks, NYT Cooking!), a good mood (thanks, Wellbutrin!) and some motivation (I’m hungry!), I was able to create some culinary delights! Many of which I documented on my food insta—The Comfort Kitchen by DB—which I started after my first food slideshow.

Most of the things I cooked this time around were again for an audience of one (myself!), but there were rare appearances by my mentee and The Root’s “gal Friday,” Bella Morais and her long-time boyfriend, my loveable play nephew, Moses Williams, or Corey Townsend, The Root’s social media editor and fellow Harlem resident. Hell, even the (very) rare pandemic date with a man got some food! Will I ever have real dinner parties again though? That’s what I want to know, so everyone get vaccinated so you can get a plate!

Now, let’s look at some foods!