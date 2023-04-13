15 Black Wrestlers Who Are Ready to Become Movie Stars

Professional wrestlers becoming movie stars didn’t begin with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena, or Dave Bautista. It’s been going on for years. Whenever Hollywood needs tough guys and badass women with screen presence and performing experience, its first stop is the squared circle. The best stars know how to perfectly combine character and athleticism. With big budget franchises taking over the industry, it’s time to figure which Black wrestlers will be next to make the move to the big screen.

