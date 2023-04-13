15 Black Wrestlers Who Are Ready to Become Movie Stars

Professional wrestlers becoming movie stars didn’t begin with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena, or Dave Bautista. It’s been going on for years. Whenever Hollywood needs tough guys and badass women with screen presence and performing experience, its first stop is the squared circle. The best stars know how to perfectly combine character and athleticism. With big budget franchises taking over the industry, it’s time to figure which Black wrestlers will be next to make the move to the big screen.
Bianca Belair
Unmatched athleticism, star presence and an emotional connection with the audience. Bianca is an undeniable star.
Jade Cargill
Seriously, how has Marvel not already made Jade a superhero? Or maybe DC should cast her as Nubia?
Powerhouse Hobbs
Hobbs can totally go the Batista route as the big, tough guy who’s also very funny.
Ricky Starks
Ricky Starks needs to be a cool hitman in John Wick: Chapter 5.
Omos
Next time James Bond needs a menacing yet entertaining bad guy to fight, someone call The Nigerian Giant.
Tasha Steelz
Add Tasha Steelz to the badass assassin in John Wick 5 category.
Nyla Rose
Nyla Rose is hilarious. Put her in all the comedies!
Willow Nightingale
Willow is so positive and fun, she makes everyone smile. She would steal every scene in a rom-com.
Athena
If you need a mysterious alien who can be either an enemy or ally, Athena should be your first, second and third call.
Trish Adora
On our next return to Wakanda, I need Trish Adora to be a member of the Dora Milaje.
Big Swole
Superhero, warrior, Terminator, alien. Swole can make any character her own.
Isiah Kassidy
You know you have an undeniable star quality when you can make a simple moan something an entire arena is excited for.
Swerve Strickland
Swerve has a supervillain quality that you can’t learn. He would actually make you root against the hero.
The New Day
Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E could all absolutely be movie stars separately, but when they’re together, they have something magical.