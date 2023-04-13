15 Black Wrestlers Who Are Ready to Become Movie Stars

Here's our list of Black wrestlers who could follow in the footsteps of Dwayne "The Rock Johnson.

Stephanie Holland
Photo: All Elite Wrestling

Professional wrestlers becoming movie stars didn’t begin with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena, or Dave Bautista. It’s been going on for years. Whenever Hollywood needs tough guys and badass women with screen presence and performing experience, its first stop is the squared circle. The best stars know how to perfectly combine character and athleticism. With big budget franchises taking over the industry, it’s time to figure which Black wrestlers will be next to make the move to the big screen.

Bianca Belair

Image for article titled 15 Black Wrestlers Who Are Ready to Become Movie Stars
Photo: Gregg DeGuire (Getty Images)

Unmatched athleticism, star presence and an emotional connection with the audience. Bianca is an undeniable star.

Jade Cargill

Was Jade Cargill Able to Make It 50 - 0? | AEW Dynamite, 2/1/23

Seriously, how has Marvel not already made Jade a superhero? Or maybe DC should cast her as Nubia?

Powerhouse Hobbs

Hobbs can totally go the Batista route as the big, tough guy who’s also very funny.

Ricky Starks

Chris Jericho Thinks Ricky Starks Would be an Absolute Star in the JAS | AEW Holiday Bash, 12/21/22

Ricky Starks needs to be a cool hitman in John Wick: Chapter 5.

Omos

Next time James Bond needs a menacing yet entertaining bad guy to fight, someone call The Nigerian Giant.

Tasha Steelz

Tasha Steelz RETURNS to CONFRONT Savannah Evans | Sacrifice 2023 Highlights

Add Tasha Steelz to the badass assassin in John Wick 5 category.

Nyla Rose

Nyla Rose Continues To Taunt TBS Champion Jade Cargill | AEW Rampage, 11/11/22

Nyla Rose is hilarious. Put her in all the comedies!

Willow Nightingale

Willow Nightingale is All Elite | AEW Rampage, 10/21/22

Willow is so positive and fun, she makes everyone smile. She would steal every scene in a rom-com.

Athena

Athena Continues to Roll Ahead of her ROH Women’s Title Match | AEW Rampage, 12/2/22

If you need a mysterious alien who can be either an enemy or ally, Athena should be your first, second and third call.

Trish Adora

Trish Adora Entrance Roh Final Battle Dec, 10,2022

On our next return to Wakanda, I need Trish Adora to be a member of the Dora Milaje.

Big Swole

AEW DARK EPISODE 16 - 1/21/20 MIAMI, FL | BIG SWOLE VS DIAMANTE

Superhero, warrior, Terminator, alien. Swole can make any character her own.

Isiah Kassidy

You know you have an undeniable star quality when you can make a simple moan something an entire arena is excited for.

Swerve Strickland

Image for article titled 15 Black Wrestlers Who Are Ready to Become Movie Stars
Photo: All Elite Wrestling

Swerve has a supervillain quality that you can’t learn. He would actually make you root against the hero.

The New Day

Image for article titled 15 Black Wrestlers Who Are Ready to Become Movie Stars
Photo: Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)

Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E could all absolutely be movie stars separately, but when they’re together, they have something magical.

