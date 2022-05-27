For All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Double or Nothing is one of its biggest shows of the year. Taking place live from Las Vegas on Sunday, May 29, the event features the company’s top wrestlers competing for championship titles, prestigious trophies and of course, pride.

Among the star-studded names on the card this year are some of the best Black wrestlers in the business. Two of AEW’s biggest stars, TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Swerve Strickland, spoke to The Root about their current feuds and what fans can expect from the big event.

If you don’t know who Jade Cargill is, do yourself a favor and check her out. A beautiful, strong goddess who would be at home with Wonder Woman and the Amazons on Themyscira, she rocks green hair because she’s money. Alongside fellow wrestlers Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan, the three Black women are collectively known as The Baddies. Technically, they’re heels and we’re not supposed to cheer for them, but tell me how we’re not supposed to root for three badass Black women who come out each week and unapologetically run the women’s division while representing the culture? To showcase her growing popularity, Jade started a special section of the crowd for her female fans. And now The Baddie section has grown into a full-fledged faction.

“I was tired of seeing a bunch of men in the audience, and I just wanted women. I was like, ‘Where were all the women? Where are the beautiful, intelligent women? We need that in the audience.’ So that’s where The Baddies section came about,” Cargill said. “I was looking into the crowd and just seeing a sea of men. And we’re asking, ‘Where are the women wrestling fans?’ I wanted more of that. It’s a battle with just having our voices heard in the sea of wrestling in general. So I wanted to pinpoint the women audience and have more and more at our shows.”

At Double or Nothing, the undefeated Jade is set to defend her TBS Championship against Anna Jay. She previously defended the title versus Anna in the main event of AEW Rampage on Jan. 21. Many fans called it her best match to date, so it’s exciting that they’re going to run it back. Of course, since she’s already beaten Anna once, Jade is extra confident.

“I beat her prior, so the fact that she wants to step up again, she chased me with a crutch, and I don’t know what she was thinking at all,” she said. “That just makes me hungry to beat her even more and just get it over with.”

“Being on a pay per view is just an exhilarating feeling. You got to watch my entrance, you got to see The Baddies and how we’re gonna kill it at Double or Nothing,” Cargill continued. “We’re just kicking ass and taking names and we’re praying to turn into a household name so that everybody knows who we are. And that little Black girls can watch us and be inspired and be creative. I mean, we’re like the Powerpuff Girls out there.”

For Swerve Strickland, it’s all about having fun with his tag team partner, Keith Lee. The duo previously worked as a team on the independent circuit, but their paths didn’t cross during their time in WWE. Fortunately for fans, their chemistry hasn’t missed a beat, so the pair are set to challenge for the AEW Tag Team Championship in a triple threat match versus constant thorns in their side Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs, and current champions Jurassic Express. While the card for Double or Nothing is stacked, this is the match many expect to steal the show.

“I have a lot of belief in not only my partner Keith Lee, but the competitors that are in the ring across from us. Ricky Starks has had an amazing year as one of the biggest breakout stars in AEW, along with Powerhouse Hobbs. Jungle Boy has been tearing it up in the past three years with Luchasaurus and Jurassic Express. So that’s just all these different elements coming together to make the perfect storm.”

While Swerve is confident his match will be the most talked about fight of the night, like everyone on the roster, he’s very interested to see who wins the AEW World Championship bout between champion Adam “Hangman” Page and CM Punk.



“I’m mainly looking forward to Punk and Hangman. That’s the big one. I’m looking forward to the surprise of who’s going to come out the top champion,” he said. “That’s what everybody’s here for. That’s what everybody’s anticipating the most and you just don’t know. So I’m looking forward to who’s going to lead this company into the summer.”

AEW Double or Nothing airs live Sunday, May 29 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the B/R Live app or pay per view.

AEW Double or Nothing Full Card: