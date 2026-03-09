13 Reasons Black Folks Fear the Worst Is Already Here

African American man tired and stressed, covered his face with his hands.

For years, many Americans—especially Black folks—have had the uneasy feeling that something big is coming, leaving people bracing for the worst. The politics feel meaner. Racism is blatant like this is 1950. Technology is moving faster than jobs are created. WWIII feels like it’s around the corner, and folks are battling crippling anxiety under the pressure. We’ve not even mentioned that Project 2025 has been a success in the worst way. Old church folks swear we are in the last days. Now, the world seems one crisis away from absolute chaos.

From rising global conflict to the return of openly hostile politics, here are the warning signs fueling the growing sense that the days people feared the most may have finally arrived.

Tensions Escalate Between the U.S. and Iran

Israeli officials are reportedly worried about the perception that Israel is dragging the US into a war with Iran.



The officials told David Ignatius that they are more concerned with maintaining relations with the Americans.



"Israel is a reliable ally, not a burden."



Follow:… pic.twitter.com/6FwcIq5dva — AF Post (@AFpost) March 9, 2026

After a joint U.S.–Israel campaign killed Iran’s Supreme Leader and senior commanders, continued airstrikes, missile exchanges, and attacks have kept Americans on edge, fueling fears of a broader, prolonged war, Global Conflict Tracker.

The Rapid Rise of AI

Young woman talking to virtual assistance app on smartphone, learning language and general knowledge.

Artificial intelligence is advancing faster than governments and labor markets can adapt. Entire industries—from customer service to creative work—are beginning to feel the pressure of automation. The best way to handle this, is to grab it by the horns.

The Rollback of Black Progress

The White House is reviewing Smithsonian museums, including the National Museum of African American History & Culture, to remove exhibits deemed “divisive.” Truth must be told, even when it’s uncomfortable. https://t.co/6LN70yZHPf — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 13, 2025

The Trump administration has even singled out the National Museum of African American History and Culture as part of an executive order aimed at “restoring truth and sanity to American history,” potentially banning exhibits officials claim divide Americans by race or challenge “shared values.” Folks feel this move is just the start to the erasure of Black history and progress.

The Erasure of Black History

Two African American student friends sitting outdoors on staircase of the university after class studying.

According to the Center for American Progress, over 1,500 books have been banned in at least 86 school districts across 26 states. Per the outlet, 22% address issues of race and racism, 16% pertain to history books or biography, and 9% are related to civil rights and activism.

The Growing Wealth Gap and Economic Instability

Close-up of unrecognizable black woman inserting twenty dollar bills into her wallet.

The wealth gap has Black folks across the nation in an absolute chokehold. Between the wealthy and everyone else continues to widen, leaving many families struggling to keep up with rising costs. Economic anxiety has become a daily reality for millions of Americans.

Mass Surveillance and the Erosion of Digital Privacy

Businesswoman using chatting AI chatbot virtual assistance app on smartphone to assist her while working on laptop in office park.

From facial recognition technology to large-scale data collection, governments and corporations now track more information than ever before. And the selling of this very data brings in big money, per Datapods.

The Normalization of Political Extremism

Dick Durbin says Operation Midway Blitz is "political theater" and is "designed to spread fear and terror."



President Trump is removing the most heinous criminals from our communities, and Democrats are throwing a fit. pic.twitter.com/HSgnjWb2wj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 28, 2025

Aggressive raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have become increasingly normalized in American politics, with critics warning that these hardline tactics reflect a broader shift toward political extremism.

Environmental Racism Impacting Black Communities

MEMPHIS VS. MUSK: “What we’re looking for is for XAI to be shut down.”@keshaunpearson of @MemphisCAP_org @Justinjpearson and others speak out as Musk’s supercomputer’s gas turbines pollute the area without their input. @mayorpaulyoung continues to support XAI’s expansion. pic.twitter.com/pi9xiSrMtv — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) April 13, 2025

From Elon Musk’s reported toxic supercomputers in Memphis to oil refineries shoved into Black communities, climate-related disasters often hit low-income communities the hardest. Many of our communities face environmental injustices that make recovery even more difficult.

The Spread of Misinformation Online

Gavin Newsom plans to use $19M of your cash to fund ads targeting 'misinformation' about California https://t.co/xSIKklp8Me pic.twitter.com/uVjOZF1Sbu — New York Post (@nypost) March 8, 2026

Social media has made it easier than ever for false information, or as we like to call it—“fake news”—to circulate quickly and widely. This flood of misinformation has the ability to shape public opinion without any accountability.

The Militarization of Police

"Operation Metro Surge" has devastated our communities. Families have been ripped apart, children are too scared to go to school, parishioners are too scared to go to church.



We're fighting to hold Kristi Noem and DHS accountable—that starts with abolishing ICE. pic.twitter.com/vM1CuphHLp — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) February 23, 2026

According to chatter online, folks feel Trump has seemingly gotten carried away with using ICE as his personal strong arm, especially after “operation Blitz” in Chicago, and the death of Renée Nicole Good in Minneapolis during operation “Metro Surge.”

The Criminalization of Protest

Crowds are gathering in downtown Minneapolis to protest ICE’s presence following the shooting earlier today.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/Srem55Txwb — AF Post (@AFpost) January 8, 2026

Many states are advancing new legislation that would impose felony charges and harsher penalties for basic protest activities—like obstructing law enforcement or blocking traffic, per Georgia Recorder.

Additional Barriers to Voting Access

For decades, voters have tried to participate in a democratic process that would give them a voice and leverage in a country that has consistently turned a deaf ear to their needs.https://t.co/L55dz5QQt4 pic.twitter.com/iwqVDDlDyz — NewsOne (@newsone) March 6, 2026

Folks argue that recent efforts to tighten voting laws—like strict voter ID and proof‑of‑citizenship requirements that could limit mail‑in and online registration—may make it harder for even Americans to participate politically, per Reuters. This is sure to affect voters of color especially.

Rising Global Instability

Silhouette of a businessman walking down North Michigan Avenue on a sunny day. The Magnificent Mile (also The Mag Mile) is a section of Michigan Avenue in Chicago devoted to retail, dining, hotels and tourist attractions.

Under this administration, we’ve endured conflicts across multiple regions, leaving folks on edge about the potential for global conflict. The uncertainty feeds a sense that the future is more fragile and dangerous than ever.

















