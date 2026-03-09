13 Reasons Black Folks Fear the Worst Is Already Here

For years, many Americans—especially Black folks—have had the uneasy feeling that something big is coming, leaving people bracing for the worst. The politics feel meaner. Racism is blatant like this is 1950. Technology is moving faster than jobs are created. WWIII feels like it’s around the corner, and folks are battling crippling anxiety under the pressure. We’ve not even mentioned that Project 2025 has been a success in the worst way. Old church folks swear we are in the last days. Now, the world seems one crisis away from absolute chaos.
From rising global conflict to the return of openly hostile politics, here are the warning signs fueling the growing sense that the days people feared the most may have finally arrived.
Tensions Escalate Between the U.S. and Iran
After a joint U.S.–Israel campaign killed Iran’s Supreme Leader and senior commanders, continued airstrikes, missile exchanges, and attacks have kept Americans on edge, fueling fears of a broader, prolonged war, Global Conflict Tracker.
The Rapid Rise of AI
Artificial intelligence is advancing faster than governments and labor markets can adapt. Entire industries—from customer service to creative work—are beginning to feel the pressure of automation. The best way to handle this, is to grab it by the horns.
The Rollback of Black Progress
The Trump administration has even singled out the National Museum of African American History and Culture as part of an executive order aimed at “restoring truth and sanity to American history,” potentially banning exhibits officials claim divide Americans by race or challenge “shared values.” Folks feel this move is just the start to the erasure of Black history and progress.
The Erasure of Black History
According to the Center for American Progress, over 1,500 books have been banned in at least 86 school districts across 26 states. Per the outlet, 22% address issues of race and racism, 16% pertain to history books or biography, and 9% are related to civil rights and activism.
The Growing Wealth Gap and Economic Instability
The wealth gap has Black folks across the nation in an absolute chokehold. Between the wealthy and everyone else continues to widen, leaving many families struggling to keep up with rising costs. Economic anxiety has become a daily reality for millions of Americans.
Mass Surveillance and the Erosion of Digital Privacy
From facial recognition technology to large-scale data collection, governments and corporations now track more information than ever before. And the selling of this very data brings in big money, per Datapods.
The Normalization of Political Extremism
Aggressive raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have become increasingly normalized in American politics, with critics warning that these hardline tactics reflect a broader shift toward political extremism.
Environmental Racism Impacting Black Communities
From Elon Musk’s reported toxic supercomputers in Memphis to oil refineries shoved into Black communities, climate-related disasters often hit low-income communities the hardest. Many of our communities face environmental injustices that make recovery even more difficult.
The Spread of Misinformation Online
Social media has made it easier than ever for false information, or as we like to call it—“fake news”—to circulate quickly and widely. This flood of misinformation has the ability to shape public opinion without any accountability.
The Militarization of Police
According to chatter online, folks feel Trump has seemingly gotten carried away with using ICE as his personal strong arm, especially after “operation Blitz” in Chicago, and the death of Renée Nicole Good in Minneapolis during operation “Metro Surge.”
The Criminalization of Protest
Many states are advancing new legislation that would impose felony charges and harsher penalties for basic protest activities—like obstructing law enforcement or blocking traffic, per Georgia Recorder.
Additional Barriers to Voting Access
Folks argue that recent efforts to tighten voting laws—like strict voter ID and proof‑of‑citizenship requirements that could limit mail‑in and online registration—may make it harder for even Americans to participate politically, per Reuters. This is sure to affect voters of color especially.
Rising Global Instability
Under this administration, we’ve endured conflicts across multiple regions, leaving folks on edge about the potential for global conflict. The uncertainty feeds a sense that the future is more fragile and dangerous than ever.
