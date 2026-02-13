13 Iconic Moments of Black Celeb Couples Wearing Matching Outfits

L, (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images); R, (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Valentine’s Day is here, love is in the air and most couples will be dressing to the nines for their dinner reservations. If you really want to flaunt your love, consider matching your outfits with your partner! While some may think coordinated looks are corny, there is no denying that a twin moment is always adorable.

If you need inspiration on how to look like the perfect match this Valentine’s Day, we have a list of times when Black celebrity couples hit the red carpet doing exactly that.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Barbadian singer Rihanna (L) and US rapper A$AP Rocky arrive for the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on October 26, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

In 2022, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky pulled up to the world premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in matching olive green outfits and proved themselves to be one of Hollywood’s most fashion forward couples.

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

At the 2021 Met Gala, Pharrell and his wife, Helen Lasichanh, gave us this iconic matching moment, from the tie all the way down to the gold tips on the shoes!

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

As one of the most stylish couples from the 1990s, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith appeared at a Blockbuster event with coordinated shimmering jackets and an all black outfit underneath them.

Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: (L-R) Eboni Nichols and Queen Latifah attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols appeared at the 2024 Met Gala in matching floral dresses and were an adorable blooming pair on the Met carpet.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade at the Fifth Annual Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade looked amazing at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala in matching all-black outfits. They were the picture of elegance and style.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: (L-R) Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Covered in stripes, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz looked “Supafine” in this iconic matching tailored moment at the 2025 Met Gala.

Russell Wilson and Ciara

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 8th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards at Taglyan Complex on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/WireImage)

Russell Wilson and Ciara always step out of the house looking amazing, but we especially love this all-brown moment they gave fans in 2023.

Colman Domingo and Raúl Domingo

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: (L-R) Raúl Domingo and Colman Domingo attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Colman Domingo and his husband, Raúl Domingo, are two stylish gentlemen. In 2023, the couple wore matching all-black suits to the Golden Globe Awards. Always adding some flair to his suits, Colman Domingo was sparkling with gemstones.

Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash Betts at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

In 2024, Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts wore gorgeous matching maroon outfits to the Emmy Awards. We are loving the shimmering train on Niecy Nash-Bett’s dress, too.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé

Jay-Z and Beyonce Knowles during “Spankin’ New Music Week” with Jay-Z, Beyonce Knowles and Solange Knowles on MTV’s “TRL” – November 21, 2002 at MTV Studios Times Square in New York City, New York, United States. ***Exclusive*** (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

Back in 2002, The Carters pulled up to an MTV Event in New York City rocking a full denim fit like the royal family of hip-hop.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

In head-to-toe leather outfits, Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba flexed their stylishness as a couple at the Louis Vuitton Menswear show during Paris Fashion Week in 2025.

Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 19: Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee attend the “Highest 2 Lowest” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee often show up at Hollywood events in coordinating outfits. At the Cannes Film Festival in May, the couple posed together in bright outfits showing off their daring fashion choices.

Zendaya and Tom Holland

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 24: Tom Holland and Zendaya are seen on October 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Spotted in New York, Zendaya and Tom Holland wore matching colors for an elegant date night out on the town.