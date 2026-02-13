13 Iconic Moments of Black Celeb Couples Wearing Matching Outfits

L, (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images); R, (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Valentine’s Day is here, love is in the air and most couples will be dressing to the nines for their dinner reservations. If you really want to flaunt your love, consider matching your outfits with your partner! While some may think coordinated looks are corny, there is no denying that a twin moment is always adorable.
If you need inspiration on how to look like the perfect match this Valentine’s Day, we have a list of times when Black celebrity couples hit the red carpet doing exactly that.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
In 2022, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky pulled up to the world premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in matching olive green outfits and proved themselves to be one of Hollywood’s most fashion forward couples.
Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh
At the 2021 Met Gala, Pharrell and his wife, Helen Lasichanh, gave us this iconic matching moment, from the tie all the way down to the gold tips on the shoes!
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
As one of the most stylish couples from the 1990s, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith appeared at a Blockbuster event with coordinated shimmering jackets and an all black outfit underneath them.
Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols
Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols appeared at the 2024 Met Gala in matching floral dresses and were an adorable blooming pair on the Met carpet.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade looked amazing at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala in matching all-black outfits. They were the picture of elegance and style.
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz
Covered in stripes, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz looked “Supafine” in this iconic matching tailored moment at the 2025 Met Gala.
Russell Wilson and Ciara
Russell Wilson and Ciara always step out of the house looking amazing, but we especially love this all-brown moment they gave fans in 2023.
Colman Domingo and Raúl Domingo
Colman Domingo and his husband, Raúl Domingo, are two stylish gentlemen. In 2023, the couple wore matching all-black suits to the Golden Globe Awards. Always adding some flair to his suits, Colman Domingo was sparkling with gemstones.
Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts
In 2024, Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts wore gorgeous matching maroon outfits to the Emmy Awards. We are loving the shimmering train on Niecy Nash-Bett’s dress, too.
Jay-Z and Beyoncé
Back in 2002, The Carters pulled up to an MTV Event in New York City rocking a full denim fit like the royal family of hip-hop.
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba
In head-to-toe leather outfits, Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba flexed their stylishness as a couple at the Louis Vuitton Menswear show during Paris Fashion Week in 2025.
Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee often show up at Hollywood events in coordinating outfits. At the Cannes Film Festival in May, the couple posed together in bright outfits showing off their daring fashion choices.
Zendaya and Tom Holland
Spotted in New York, Zendaya and Tom Holland wore matching colors for an elegant date night out on the town.
