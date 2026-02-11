The Latest Rihanna Spotting is In the Last Place You’d Suspect

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 06: Rihanna is seen on February 06, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

We already know that Rihanna can sing, act and hold it down in the boardroom, running successful beauty and lingerie businesses. But a now-viral video of the billionaire just reminded us that she’s also a working mom, who occasionally needs to do what the rest of us working moms have to do — billionaire status notwithstanding!

TMZ shared a clip of the “Umbrella” singer who was spotted at a Los Angeles grocery store. RiRi did her best to blend in, wearing an all-black outfit, a simple ponytail and a pair of sunglasses, but she was spotted by a fellow shopper in the produce section, who couldn’t help but do a double take at the sight of the Grammy winner picking out her own potatoes.

@tmz Rihanna might have a billionaire price tag attached to her name … but she’s still clocking in for regular-degular grocery runs just like the rest of us! 🛒 🎥: Backgrid ♬ original sound – TMZ – TMZ

The clip got more than 22,000 likes on TikTok and hundreds of comments from fans who loved seeing another side of the star – a mom of three on an errand.

“Rihanna grocery shopping like one of us is everything,” wrote someone on TikTok.

Another commenter noted Rihanna, who hails from Barbados, probably doesn’t trust just anyone to shop for her family’s vegetables.

“She is Caribbean. We don’t play about our produce,” wrote someone else.

But more than what was in her cart, we should be paying attention to what was on her left hand – a ring that looks a lot like one you’d wear after you married your long-time partner, with whom you share three kids. While neither RiRi nor A$AP Rocky will confirm or deny that they’ve tied the knot, she was photographed the day before wearing it while out in Los Angeles the day before.

If we can’t get an album, maybe we’ll get some wedding photos soon?

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Rihanna is seen on February 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)