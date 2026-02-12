Wild New Development After Dad Allegedly Shot His Own Daughter After Trump Argument 

Parents and their adult children can often bump heads; sometimes over money, respect, or in more rare cases, politics. One father and daughter had reportedly argued over just that in early 2025, leaving one of them dead. Just when the world thought the book was closed on the Texas tragedy, a new report across the Atlantic could change everything after criminal charges were never filed against the shooter.

Lucy Harrison, 23, of Warrington, England, was visiting her father Kris Harrison in Prosper, Texas— near Dallas— on Jan. 10 2025. Harrison’s boyfriend, Sam Littler, said Harrison and her dad had got into a “big argument” about Donald Trump, who would be inaugurated for his second term in the Oval Office 10 days later, according to the BBC.

During the father and daughter’s heated exchange, Littler claimed Harrison asked her dad, “How would you feel if I was the girl in that situation, and I’d been sexually assaulted?” Kris’ reply reportedly made Harrison “quite upset” after allegedly answering that he had two other daughters who lived with him, so it would not upset him that much.

Fast forward 30 minutes later, Kris allegedly took Harrison by the hand into his ground-floor bedroom. Littler recalled hearing one loud bang, Fox News reported. He testified he saw Harrison lying on the floor and heard Kris screaming “just sort of nonsense.”

Police said she sustained a single gunshot wound to the chest, and the medical examiner ruled her death a homicide. A Collin County grand jury declined to indict Kris because they didn’t feel there was enough evidence for a criminal conviction. However, a new development may change that.

On Wednesday during an inquest— a fact-finding process, not a trial, that doesn’t assign blame but determines how a person died, especially in cases of sudden, violent or unexplained passings— Cheshire Coroner Jacqueline Devonish ruled Harrison’s death was a result of unlawful killing on the grounds of gross negligence manslaughter.

In his statement to the court, Kris alleged before taking his daughter and Littler to the airport that day, he was showing Harrison his Glock 9 mm semi-automatic handgun he kept in a bedside cabinet. “As I lifted the gun to show her I suddenly heard a loud bang. I did not understand what had happened. Lucy immediately fell,” he said.

He allegedly admitted that he relapsed on the day of the shooting and had drunk about 17 fluid ounces of white wine, according to Fox News. He was reportedly emotional his daughter, described as “categorically anti-gun,” was leaving.

In the UK coroner’s formal conclusion Wednesday, she didn’t buy the idea that Kris’ gun just “went off.” She ruled that for Harrison to be shot in the chest while standing, the gunman had to have pointed the gun at her and “recklessly” pulled the trigger without checking if it was loaded.

While Kris escaped criminal charges in Texas, the official UK record now states that he is responsible for the “unlawful killing” of his daughter, The Guardian reported.

Kris Harrison said he had “fully accepted” the consequences of his actions in a statement. He added: “There isn’t a day I don’t feel the weight of that loss, a weight I will carry for the rest of my life.”