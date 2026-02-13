How an Argument Over Wingstop Fries Led to the Senseless Death of Texas Teen, Cops Say

It was a dispute that probably should have ended with a shrug or a trip to the counter for a second order of food. Instead, cops say an argument about not sharing french fries became the catalyst for an unimaginable act of violence that left one Texas family grieving and another young man behind bars.

Friends Lemarques Darden Jr., 18, and Jarvis Davis, 19, had just returned to an apartment complex on Jeremiah Drive in Fort Worth after getting food from Wingstop on Jan. 28, local news channel KDFW 4 reported. Witnesses said an argument had broke out between the two teens inside an apartment around 6:30 p.m; Davis refused to share his french fries, detectives with the Gun Violence Unit said.

Witnesses recalled hearing a loud noise, Davis slumped over on the couch and Darden suddenly fleeing the apartment with a handgun, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Darden allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot Davis in the head over fries. Davis died at the hospital the following day. The victim’s mother, Sherika Kennedy, told KDFW 4 the shooting was “so senseless.”

Multiple people witnessed the incident, including children, which reportedly helped authorities track Darden down two weeks later. Police believe Darden fled to Tyler— about 100 miles east of Dallas— because he possibly had family there.

Now, the suspect has been charged with murder, CBS News reported. Darden is currently being held at the Tarrant County Jail.

“How it happened, I will never be OK with that. I’m never going to be OK with that,” Sherika continued. “I know my baby was probably genuinely his friend. My baby was not expecting him to shoot him. Everybody in the house thought he was joking about the fries.”

Jarvis Davis (Photo: FOX 4 Dallas Fort Worth)

Sherika created a GoFundMe “to help the family during this difficult time as they take time away from work, seek counseling, and focus on healing.”

She wrote how her son was “only 19, with his whole future ahead of him. […] He brought laughter, energy, and love to those around him, and his absence has left a deep void in our hearts. “