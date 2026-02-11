You’ll Never Guess What Happened After Deion Sanders Tried to Hook Up Marsai Martin With His Son

It’s no secret that “Black-Ish” star Marsai Martin has grown up to be a beautiful and successful young star. And while her light shines bright in Hollywood, it’s apparently caught the attention of NFL great Deion Sanders who recently thought he’d pull the ultimate dad move when it came to her and his sons.

You see, things all kicked off when Martin decided to join Sanders and cohost Rocsi Diaz on the latest episode of their “We Got Time Today” podcast. While the conversation was going well, things took a slightly personal turn after the former NFL star decided to “shoot his shot” and pitch one of his sons for a potential romantic connection for the “Little” star.

“As a father, saying wow ‘this young woman ain’t no joke.’ So I gotta shoot my shot, I got three wonderful sons. I got three wonderful sons,” Sanders said before essentially laying out how she’s a good catch for them.

“She [Martin] got her own, she doing her thing, she popping, she don’t need this. You know, I got three sons,” he continued.

In a hilarious move, Martin sadly shot down his hopes but in the most respectfully shady way possible, saying: “It’s good to know you got sons. I am taken though. Hey, you a good dad though! My dad would do the same thing.”

As the clip began making the rounds on social media, many online couldn’t help but give Sanders his props for trying to make love happen and urged Martin to reconsider!

“Girl you better pick one!! Daddy has already approved,” wrote one Instagram user.

“This is cute af! A man trying to set his son’s up with an equally as impressive woman,” said another.

“Girlllll….you might need to talk to him off camera…leave your number with him” one other user wrote.

Added another: “Lmbooo this is so black! I love it. Because one thing a relative gone do is post match maker!!”

Watch the hilarious exchange below.