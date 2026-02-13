Cardi B and the Department of Homeland Security are Beefing and It’s Wild!

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: Cardi B attends the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)

It doesn’t take much for Cardi B to speak her mind when it comes to certain situations and that’s exactly what she did recently when it comes to ICE and all the recent and tumultuous raids and chaos that’s been taking place all over the country. And what she said is no doubt resonating with people online in a hilarious yet truthful way.

As you already know, ICE has been wreaking havoc in select cities all over the country, displacing family members, enacting violence and causing deaths in the worst case scenarios. Seeing as how they’ve mostly targeted the Hispanic and Latino communities, it’s no wonder why Cardi took a minute to instill some confidence to her fans during the opening night of her “Little Miss Drama Tour.”

In a now viral clip, Cardi could be heard taking a beat during her show to throw shade at ICE and threaten that should they try to barge in their and harass her fans, they’d essentially get dealt with.

“B*tch, if ICE comes in here, we’re going to jump their a*ses,” she said. “I got some bear mace in the back. They ain’t taking my fans b*tch, let’s go!”

“if ICE come in here we gone JUMP they assess, they ain’t taking MY fans BVTCH🙂‍↔️🙂‍↕️” OH EXACTLY CARDI B LMFAOOO😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Ppgn5H1YLI — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) February 12, 2026

However, the Department of Homeland Security clearly wasn’t a fan of her words and subsequently hopped on X/Twitter to issue a response, saying in a post: “As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior.”

But as we’ve come to learn about the “Outside” rapper, she wasn’t about to let them have the last word and decided to clap back at them and divert their attention to where it should be.

If we talking about drugs let’s talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to rape them. Why yall don’t wanna talk about the Epstein files? https://t.co/U7yCarPIXs — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 12, 2026

“If we talking about drugs let’s talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to rape them. Why yall don’t wanna talk about the Epstein files?” she wrote.

And like clockwork, people online couldn’t help but commend the “Bodak Yellow” rapper for once again being on the right side of history and calling out the nonsense.

“Ma’am cook them . This topic should be trending everyday .. why is everything swept under the carpet? Cook them,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“The ratio is insaneee! Cardi stays clocking!” said another.

Homeland Security taking shots at rappers on Twitter. We are in the trenches I gotta get the fuck outta here 😭 — LEN (@jaaayLENo) February 13, 2026

One user decided to pile up on DHS, writing: “Homeland Security taking shots at rappers on Twitter. We are in the trenches I gotta get the f*ck outta here.”

Added another, “Why is the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Twitter arguing with Cardi B? Y’all are a federal agency. Your job is national security, not clapping back at celebrities because they criticized U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. This is so dangerously weird.”