How Cardi B Plans to Help Make Your Hair Grow ‘Good’

If you follow Cardi B on social media, you already know that the Bronx-born rapper has been openly sharing her hair growth journey with fans for years, taking them on trips to the salon and stressing the importance of keeping her ends trimmed to keep her locs looking their best.

Fans, who have loved watching her grow a healthy head of hair have been begging her to share her secrets with the rest of us. Now, because she’s always been about giving her fans what they want, Cardi just announced that she’s launching her own line of hair care products: Grow-Good Beauty.

“Major hair. Major era. Coming soon 💚” she tagged a Feb. 11 post on her social platforms.

Fans were thrilled at the news that another music superstar will be joining Beyoncé and Rihanna by getting into the beauty biz.

“I think it’s safe to say the entire world has been waiting for this. I can’t wait to get my hands on it!!!” wrote someone on Instagram.

Although we’re still in the dark about what products Cardi will be launching with and how much they’ll set us back, people are already stashing their coins to buy whatever she’s selling.

“CARDI DONT PLAY BECAUSE I WILL BUY THE WHOLE LINEEE😭😭😭😭,” wrote someone on TikTok.

And while some think this new business venture is just the thing that will help Cardi reach billionaire status, lots of people who watched the announcement online are convinced that she will always stay true to her Bronx roots, rocking the original bonnet – a plastic shopping bag – on her head in the promo.

“I love her 🥰 I love this commercial. She put the bag from the supermarket on her head like we do 🇩🇴🥰straight from the BX 😄💞💞💞💞” wrote someone else on TikTok.

When the line drops, we know Cardi won’t disappoint. We’re already loving her tagline.

“Let’s make these b*s hair grow good,” she said in her post.