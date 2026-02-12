WATCH: Blue Ivy Continues Adorable Super Bowl Tradition– This Time With Her Little Sister Rumi!

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter prior to the start of Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter just had the ultimate daddy-daughter day with Jay-Z at Super Bowl LV. The girls, who stood on the sidelines with their dad at the big game as the Seattle Seahawks faced off against the New England Patriots Sunday, continued an adorable family tradition in the process.

Since 2019, Jay has been the NFL’s live music entertainment strategist, working with the league to pick the halftime show performers for the Super Bowl. And because having international superstars as parents has its privileges, Blue Ivy, 14, and Rumi, 8, have been by his side for all of the action. While the game goes on, the family has made the most of the moment, with Jay recreating a picture of his oldest daughter playfully jumping in the air.

The tradition started in 2020 when Jay captured a beautiful Blue Ivy mid-air.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Jay-Z photographs his daughter Blue Ivy Carter as she jumps in the end zone before the start of Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

Although the COVID pandemic kept them from recreating the snapshot in 2021, a masked Blue Ivy took another pic in 2022.

Football: Super Bowl LVI: Rapper Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy wearing mask and dancing on sidelines before Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals game at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood, CA 2/13/2022 CREDIT: John W. McDonough (Photo by John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

In 2024, the smiling tween took flight again in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: American Rapper Jay-Z’s daughter, Blue Ivey Carter, reacts before Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

This year, Blue posed for the same picture again. But this time, she got an assist from her little sis, who made a practice of adorably stealing the spotlight whenever she could during mama Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” tour.

Fans loved seeing the sisters having fun together.

“Manager Blue and Choreographer Rumi continuing the tradition of the end zone jump 🥰,” wrote someone on TikTok.

Others commented how much they loved seeing a softer side of Jay-Z with his daughters.

“Jay loves being a girl dad for real,” wrote someone else.

But one of the biggest questions on fans’ minds is when we’ll get a real glimpse of Rumi’s twin brother Sir, who somehow manages to maintain a low profile.

“When are we seeing the boy?” asked someone on X.