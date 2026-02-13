Black Superstar and Scientist Explain Biblical References in ‘The Matrix’

The Science of the Matrix with Laurence Fishburne (Screenshot/YouTube/Startalk)

As “The Matrix” reportedly gears up for its next chapter at Warner Bros., projected for a 2028 release, fans are revisiting the groundbreaking franchise with fresh eyes. Once you peel back the layers on this classic storyline, you’ll see how the film dropped some serious gems — many of which flew right over our heads the first time around. Hold on tight… the biblical references will shock you.

So what does “The One” really mean? And how deep does the symbolism go? Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson joined the great Morpheus himself — Laurence Fishburne — for a deep dive into the film’s hidden connections, unpacking how directors Lana and Lilly Wachowski wove theology, sci-fi, and Christian symbolism into a richly layered narrative. Then, we unpacked some more.

‘Hallelujah, You’re my Savior, Man‘

Neo — played by Hollywood fave Keanu Reeves — answers the door to hand someone a floppy disk, to which the man replies, “Hallelujah, you’re my savior, man. My own personal Jesus Christ.” This easter egg is dropped super early in the film, and we’re just getting started.

‘You Sacred the Bejesus Out of Me‘

When Neo arrives onto the hovercraft, he startles Cypher, to which he responds, “Whoa! Neo. You scared the bejesus out of me.” Seeing as though Neo’s later revealed as the one — and Cypher as the traitor — the biblical references are loud to say the least.

Trinity as Mary Magdalane

Trinity is often read as a symbolic stand-in for Mary Magdalene, serving as Neo’s essential counterpart. Like Magdalene, she witnesses the savior’s resurrection, remains at his side in death, and stands as his most loyal disciple.

Morpheus as John the Baptist

A firm believer in the prophecy of “the one,” Morpheus — the sci-fi version of John the Baptist — sets out on his search for Neo, in an effort to end the machine war, wreaking havoc on the wasteland of the real world.

The Baptism

After Neo takes the red pill, he’s baptized so to speak — as he’s flushed from a fluid-filled pod, transitioning from the false world into the real world where he will begin his journey as “The One.”

Morpheus Prepares the Way for Neo

Much like biblical John the Baptist, Morpheus is the dedicated forerunner wandering the “wilderness,” paving the way for the messiah, the savior — or in this case, “The One.”

Morpheus’ Sacrifice

Even when Morpheus is being beaten and bruised with his back against the wall — as shown in the iconic bathroom action scene — the prophetic wanderer sacrifices himself for the greater good, demanding that Neo save himself in the face of danger, while he on the other hand is captured.

The Name of the Hovercraft: The Nebuchadnezzar

In “The Matrix” films, Morpheus leads the Nebuchadnezzar, a hovercraft used by the human resistance to fight back against the machines. The ship doubles as both a weapon — equipped with an EMP — and a safe haven for its crew while they operate outside the Matrix, named after the King in the book of Daniel.

Nebuchadnezzar, Morpheus, and ‘The One’

King Nebuchadnezzar grew enraged when he had dreams he couldn’t understand. Morpheus — whose name refers to the Greek god of dreams, delivering messages from gods to mortals — had embarked on a journey to seek “the one” to interpret the Matrix. Morpheus predicted the chaos created by AI would rule “the early 21st century.” Whew!

The Plaque on the Craft: Mark 3:11

Screenshot/TikTok/Chrisstahlmaster1991

A plaque on the Nebuchadnezzar hovercraft reads “Mark III No. 1, Made in the USA, Year 2069.” The reference to Mark 3:11 in the Bible reads: “Whenever the impure spirits saw him, they fell down before him and cried out, ‘You are the Son of God.’”

What Does Mark 3:11 Mean?

Mark 3:11 underscores the spiritual recognition of Jesus’ divinity, depicting even demons as compelled to submit and publicly affirm his identity as the Son of God, per Bible Hub.

The Laurence Fishburne Factor

Before he was Morpheus, Fishburne played Cowboy Curtis on “Pee-wee’s Playhouse.” The shift from a whimsical character to a stoic, biblical prophet type mirrors how the song “Sinner” (likely the 2026 remix or the classic 1960s soul versions) takes secular struggle and turns it into a spiritual anthem.

‘The Matrix’ Was Released for Easter

If these biblical references weren’t deep enough, the hit film “The Matrix” was released on March 31, 1999 — the Wednesday before Easter Sunday, known by Christians as Resurrection Sunday. The timing was absolute perfection, seamlessly intertwining with Neo’s fictional role as “the savior.”

