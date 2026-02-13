Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search

Black Superstar and Scientist Explain Biblical References in ‘The Matrix’

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and Laurence Fishburne unpack The Matrix’s hidden biblical parallels, from Neo as “The One” to Morpheus as a John the Baptist figure.

By










Published

The Science of the Matrix with Laurence Fishburne (Screenshot/YouTube/Startalk)

As “The Matrix” reportedly gears up for its next chapter at Warner Bros., projected for a 2028 release, fans are revisiting the groundbreaking franchise with fresh eyes. Once you peel back the layers on this classic storyline, you’ll see how the film dropped some serious gems — many of which flew right over our heads the first time around. Hold on tight… the biblical references will shock you.

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
view video
Real Photos of Slaves Released After 15-Year Legal Battle with Harvard

So what does “The One” really mean? And how deep does the symbolism go? Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson joined the great Morpheus himself — Laurence Fishburne — for a deep dive into the film’s hidden connections, unpacking how directors Lana and Lilly Wachowski wove theology, sci-fi, and Christian symbolism into a richly layered narrative. Then, we unpacked some more.

‘Hallelujah, You’re my Savior, Man

@pinealrock

#annunaki #jre #fyp #fypシ #matrix

♬ original sound – clips & random shi

Neo — played by Hollywood fave Keanu Reeves — answers the door to hand someone a floppy disk, to which the man replies, “Hallelujah, you’re my savior, man. My own personal Jesus Christ.” This easter egg is dropped super early in the film, and we’re just getting started.  

‘You Sacred the Bejesus Out of Me

@wowo.movie8

♬ original sound – wowo movie

When Neo arrives onto the hovercraft, he startles Cypher, to which he responds, “Whoa! Neo. You scared the bejesus out of me.” Seeing as though Neo’s later revealed as the one — and Cypher as the traitor — the biblical references are loud to say the least. 

Trinity as Mary Magdalane

@lkjhgq109

The Matrix #fyp #meme #foryou

♬ original sound – lkjhgq109

Trinity is often read as a symbolic stand-in for Mary Magdalene, serving as Neo’s essential counterpart. Like Magdalene, she witnesses the savior’s resurrection, remains at his side in death, and stands as his most loyal disciple.

Morpheus as John the Baptist

@dominionmma

Neo and Morpheus meet for the first time and begin to discuss the Matrix. #matrix #morpheus #movies #movieclips #revelation #keeanureeves #awake #dreamscapes

♬ original sound – Dominion MMA®

A firm believer in the prophecy of “the one,” Morpheus — the sci-fi version of John the Baptist — sets out on his search for Neo, in an effort to end the machine war, wreaking havoc on the wasteland of the real world.

The Baptism

@jan76380

Keanu Reeves extreme transformation for The Matrix #matrix #keanureeves #movieclips #moviereaction

♬ original sound – jan7638

After Neo takes the red pill, he’s baptized so to speak — as he’s flushed from a fluid-filled pod, transitioning from the false world into the real world where he will begin his journey as “The One.”

Morpheus Prepares the Way for Neo

Much like biblical John the Baptist, Morpheus is the dedicated forerunner wandering the “wilderness,” paving the way for the messiah, the savior — or in this case, “The One.” 

Morpheus’ Sacrifice

Even when Morpheus is being beaten and bruised with his back against the wall — as shown in the iconic bathroom action scene — the prophetic wanderer sacrifices himself for the greater good, demanding that Neo save himself in the face of danger, while he on the other hand is captured.

The Name of the Hovercraft: The Nebuchadnezzar

@chrisstahlmaster1991

#thematrix #neo #morpheus #trinity #apoc #switch #cypher #tank #dozer #mouse A tour to the Nebuchadnezzar ship and an introduction to the crew.

♬ original sound – Chris Stahlmaster

In “The Matrix” films, Morpheus leads the Nebuchadnezzar, a hovercraft used by the human resistance to fight back against the machines. The ship doubles as both a weapon — equipped with an EMP — and a safe haven for its crew while they operate outside the Matrix, named after the King in the book of Daniel.

Nebuchadnezzar, Morpheus, and ‘The One’

King Nebuchadnezzar grew enraged when he had dreams he couldn’t understand. Morpheus — whose name refers to the Greek god of dreams, delivering messages from gods to mortals — had embarked on a journey to seek “the one” to interpret the Matrix. Morpheus predicted the chaos created by AI would rule “the early 21st century.” Whew!

The Plaque on the Craft: Mark 3:11

Screenshot/TikTok/Chrisstahlmaster1991

A plaque on the Nebuchadnezzar hovercraft reads “Mark III No. 1, Made in the USA, Year 2069.” The reference to Mark 3:11 in the Bible reads: “Whenever the impure spirits saw him, they fell down before him and cried out, ‘You are the Son of God.’”

What Does Mark 3:11 Mean?

@goodmovie5tok

Mind-Bending Secrets Behind The Matrix You’ve Never Heard Before TheMatrix MovieFacts BehindTheScenes SciFiCinema FilmTrivia KeanuReeves FilmmakingSecrets Cyberpunk Neo VFXHistory DidYouKnow CinematicLore MatrixFacts MovieHistory SciFiFacts

♬ original sound – goodmovie5tok – goodmovie5tok

Mark 3:11 underscores the spiritual recognition of Jesus’ divinity, depicting even demons as compelled to submit and publicly affirm his identity as the Son of God, per Bible Hub.

The Laurence Fishburne Factor

@peculiar_nostalgia

#laurencefishbourne #peeweesplayhouse #peewee #paulreubens #tv

♬ original sound – ✨️💫Universe💫✨️

Before he was Morpheus, Fishburne played Cowboy Curtis on “Pee-wee’s Playhouse.” The shift from a whimsical character to a stoic, biblical prophet type mirrors how the song “Sinner” (likely the 2026 remix or the classic 1960s soul versions) takes secular struggle and turns it into a spiritual anthem.

‘The Matrix’ Was Released for Easter

If these biblical references weren’t deep enough, the hit film “The Matrix” was released on March 31, 1999 — the Wednesday before Easter Sunday, known by Christians as Resurrection Sunday. The timing was absolute perfection, seamlessly intertwining with Neo’s fictional role as “the savior.” 

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

15 of The Most Romantic Backdrops in New York For Your Valentine's Date Night

15 of The Most Romantic Backdrops in New York For Your Valentine’s Date Night

If you’re planning a romantic date night this Valentine’s Day, these are the most romantic spots in New York …
Continue Reading
13 Iconic Moments of Black Celeb Couples Wearing Matching Outfits

13 Iconic Moments of Black Celeb Couples Wearing Matching Outfits

This Valentine’s Day, we’re taking a look at some of our favorite moments when Black celebrity couples wore matching outfits …
Continue Reading
Social Media Has Wild Theories About the Connection Between Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapping and Jeffrey Epstein

Social Media Has Wild Theories About the Connection Between Nancy Guthrie’s Kidnapping and Jeffrey Epstein

Two weeks after Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped from her home, many social media users have made shocking connections between the tragic case and Jeffrey Epstein …
Continue Reading
How an Argument Over Wingstop Fries Led to the Senseless Death of Texas Teen, Cops Say

How an Argument Over Wingstop Fries Led to the Senseless Death of Texas Teen, Cops Say

A casual hangout for two Texas neighbors turned into a crime scene after Lemarques Darden Jr. allegedly killed his friend over french fries …
Continue Reading
Cardi B and the Department of Homeland Security are Beefing and It's Wild!

Cardi B and the Department of Homeland Security are Beefing and It’s Wild!

Cardi B has never shied away from using social media to air out her issues with various people. And now ICE is the latest entity to be involved! …
Continue Reading
What Depression-Era Tips Can Teach Us In a 2026 Economy

What Depression-Era Tips Can Teach Us In a 2026 Economy

Our grandparents and great-grandparents made a dollar out of fifteen cents in tough times and their habits can help us get through a shaky economy …
Continue Reading
How Are Millennials, Gen Z Finding Love in 2026? We've Got Answers

How Are Millennials, Gen Z Finding Love in 2026? We’ve Got Answers

As Valentine’s Day 2026 approaches, we’re diving into the current state of millennial and Gen Z dating …
Continue Reading
Nick Cannon’s Baby Mama Opens Up About Her Relationship With the Other Mothers—and It’s Not What You’d Expect

Nick Cannon’s Baby Mama Opens Up About Her Relationship With the Other Mothers—and It’s Not What You’d Expect

The real dynamics of how Nick Cannon splits his time with his kids and the affect it has on one of the mother’s of his children is finally being put on blast! …
Continue Reading
This Suburban Chicago City Made History With Black Reparations -- Now, It's Pay Day

This Suburban Chicago City Made History With Black Reparations — Now, It’s Pay Day

One Illinois city has started a plan to close the racial wealth gap, making reparations payments to Black residents …
Continue Reading
J. Cole Is Popping Up at HBCUs— And Nobody Knows Where He’s Heading Next

J. Cole Is Popping Up at HBCUs— And Nobody Knows Where He’s Heading Next

J. Cole has been literally pulling up to fans on HBCU campuses to celebrate the release of “The Fall Off.” Could your school be next? …
Continue Reading
WATCH: Blue Ivy Continues Adorable Super Bowl Tradition– This Time With Her Little Sister Rumi!

WATCH: Blue Ivy Continues Adorable Super Bowl Tradition– This Time With Her Little Sister Rumi!

While hanging out with their dad Jay-Z at Super Bowl LV, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter recreated an adorable family tradition …
Continue Reading
Florida Day Care Workers Allegedly Tortured Kids, But Their Next Move Was Even More Sickening, Cops Say

Florida Day Care Workers Allegedly Tortured Kids, But Their Next Move Was Even More Sickening, Cops Say

Three Florida day care workers are accused of smacking young kids and “torturing” them so often, the children began to “expect it.” …
Continue Reading
Wild New Development After Dad Allegedly Shot His Own Daughter After Trump Argument 

Wild New Development After Dad Allegedly Shot His Own Daughter After Trump Argument 

Lucy Harrison’s dad allegedly shot her in the chest after a “big” argument about Donald Trump. He was never charged— but now there’s a wild update …
Continue Reading
'Euphoria' Star Breaks Down the <i>Real</i> Cost of Being Successful in Hollywood

‘Euphoria’ Star Breaks Down the Real Cost of Being Successful in Hollywood

‘Euphoria’s’ Nika King is pulling the curtain back on what actors have to deal with financially if they want to make it far in the business …
Continue Reading
How Cardi B Plans to Help Make Your Hair Grow 'Good'

How Cardi B Plans to Help Make Your Hair Grow ‘Good’

Fresh off her Super Bowl halftime show cameo, rapper Cardi B has some exciting news for fans of her luscious locs …
Continue Reading
Mother Outraged After Indianapolis Police Officer Threatens to ‘Kill’ Black Teen in Viral Clip

Mother Outraged After Indianapolis Police Officer Threatens to ‘Kill’ Black Teen in Viral Clip

A traffic stop took a shocking turn when a Indianapolis police officer threatened to kill 17-year-old Trevion Taylor …
Continue Reading
This New Wave of Black Artists is Fusing Christianity With Rap, R&B and AfroBeats

This New Wave of Black Artists is Fusing Christianity With Rap, R&B and AfroBeats

From Lecrae to Limoblaze, these Christian artists are redefining gospel music and introducing a new generation to the genre one track at a time …
Continue Reading
Everything You Need to Know About Black Ski Weekend

Everything You Need to Know About Black Ski Weekend

Amid the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, Black Ski Weekend is alive and thriving, celebrating community, culture and pure joy on the slopes. Here’s what you should know about this historic tradition …
Continue Reading
The Latest Rihanna Spotting is In the <i>Last</i> Place You'd Suspect

The Latest Rihanna Spotting is In the Last Place You’d Suspect

Rihanna was recently spotted at an LA grocery store. But while some were watching what was in her cart, we zoomed in on what was on her left hand …
Continue Reading
You'll Never Guess What Happened After Deion Sanders Tried to Hook Up Marsai Martin With His Son

You’ll Never Guess What Happened After Deion Sanders Tried to Hook Up Marsai Martin With His Son

Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders knows a good opportunity when he sees it, but this particular one with Marsai Martin and his sons may not have gone the way he thought! …
Continue Reading