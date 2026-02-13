15 of The Most Romantic Backdrops in New York For Your Valentine’s Date Night

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 3: A NYC Ferry sails in the East River under the Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan Bridge as the sun sets on December 3, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

If you are stuck and stressed about where to take your date this Valentine’s Day, you can stop worrying because we have you covered! Before Cupid shoots his bow around New York this weekend, we have compiled a list of the 15 most romantic backdrops to be struck by that lovey-dovey feeling this Valentine’s Day.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view A Jogger had no idea What or Who Hit Her… Until Police Showed Her To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video A Jogger had no idea What or Who Hit Her… Until Police Showed Her

Brooklyn Bridge

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 3: A NYC Ferry sails in the East River under the Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan Bridge as the sun sets on December 3, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Take a hand-in-hand stroll over the Brooklyn Bridge at sunset and soak up the views of the city. Just do not let yourself get hit by the cyclists zooming by.

New York Botanical Garden

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 04: A view of designs by artist Mr. Flower Flantastic is seen during The Orchid Show: Mr. Flower Fantastic’s Concrete Jungle Exhibition at New York Botanical Garden on February 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images)

Don’t just stop at one bouquet. Take a trip to the New York Botanical Garden, where there is an orchid display for you and your partner to admire and spend a cute, intimate moment together.

DUMBO – Manhattan Bridge

Night view of Manhattan Bridge with tourists, river boat traffic and buildings, New York City. (Photo by: Gagliardi Giovanni /REDA/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Head to the DUMBO neighborhood and sit under the twinkling lights of the Manhattan Bridge, where you can enjoy a picnic or a cup of hot cocoa to keep you toasty this snowy winter.

DUMBO – Jane’s Carousel

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 19: People relax near a carousel in DUMBO, an acronym for Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass, on August 19, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Brooklyn, once a quiet and affordable borough across from Manhattan, is now home to some of the most ambitious projects in New York City. The Atlantic Yards development project, the Brooklyn Bridge Park and the building of residential towers in downtown Brooklyn are just a few of the development projects quickly transforming the borough. In the first half of 2014 alone total investment property sales in Brooklyn rose 38 percent from the first half of 2013 to 884. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Jane’s Carousel in DUMBO would be the perfect end to a wonderful date, and it is really close to the Manhattan Bridge, too. The vintage fair ride is a restored 1922 carousel and a cute place to take some digital camera or Polaroid flicks.

Apollo Theater

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 19: A view outside The Apollo Theater on October 19, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

If you’re walking through Harlem, pass under the neon signage of the Apollo Theater, where you can flaunt your adorable love story for the theater-goers passing by.

Central Park – Bethesda Fountain

Bethesda Fountain in Central Park in New York, United States, on October 22, 2022. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Central Park has always been an iconic location in New York-based romcoms and for good reason. It is the perfect backdrop for a chill but adorable date, and the Bethesda Fountain is just one of many Central Park locations to stop by.

Harlem Meer

New York City, Central Park, Harlem Meer lake, Harlem RBI, inner-city youth program . (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Harlem Meer makes for another gorgeous Valentine’s Day date night setup. Just imagine the golden sun setting over the water. Mwah! Chef’s kiss.

Central Park – Bow Bridge

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 21: People walk over Bow Bridge after a snow fall in Central Park on December 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)

It may be cold outside, but wandering over Bow Bridge in Central Park with your partner will warm you right up.

Harlem Brownstone Steps

Brownstone apartments in Manhattan, New York City, United States of America on July 6th, 2024. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Now, this next idea might get you in trouble, but take a seat on the steps of a brownstone in Harlem. These charming vintage apartments will make you feel like you are on the set of a ’90s rom-com. However, if someone chases you away from their home, do not tell them The Root sent you.

Central Park – Belvedere Castle

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 28: Belvedere Castle as seen from across the Turtle Pond in Central Park in New York, New York on June 28, 2014 (Photo by Robert Caplin for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Tell your Rapunzel to let down her locs at Belvedere Castle so you can sweep her off her feet and whisk her away for a steamy weekend of romance.

Empire State Building

JERSEY CITY, NJ – SEPTEMBER 22: People look out at the sun setting on the Empire State Building on the Autumn Equinox in New York City on September 22, 2022, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

At the top of the Empire State Building, you can get a sweeping view of the city, and what is more dazzling than that? You can kiss your boo while feeling like you are on top of the world!

The High Line

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 01: People are see sitting on The High Line with a view of Hudson Yards in the background as the city continues Phase 4 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus on August 01, 2020 in New York City. The fourth phase allows outdoor arts and entertainment, sporting events without fans and media production. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

On the High Line, you can get to know your date better as you overlook a stunning view of Hudson Yards. This scenic backdrop is the perfect setting for a first Valentine’s Day date without too much pressure.

Times Square

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: A general view of Times Square ahead of the preliminary round of the long jump competition during ATHLOS NYC25 on October 09, 2025 at Times Square in New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Athlos/Getty Images)

Times Square might be packed, but that is only because it is the perfect place to feel like the main character in a romantic drama as you kiss your partner in the middle of the hectic New York City traffic.

Bay Ridge Holiday House

Screenshot: TikTok

On 79th Street in Brooklyn, the Bay Ridge holiday house has shown out once again with a striking decorating job that will give you all the Valentine’s Day feels.

The Dakota

The Dakota building in Manhattan, New York City, United States of America on July 6th, 2024. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

If you and your date are sticklers for outstanding architecture, you have to stop by the Dakota on 72nd Street on the Upper West Side during your Valentine’s Day out.