15 of The Most Romantic Backdrops in New York For Your Valentine’s Date Night

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 3: A NYC Ferry sails in the East River under the Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan Bridge as the sun sets on December 3, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
If you are stuck and stressed about where to take your date this Valentine’s Day, you can stop worrying because we have you covered! Before Cupid shoots his bow around New York this weekend, we have compiled a list of the 15 most romantic backdrops to be struck by that lovey-dovey feeling this Valentine’s Day.
Brooklyn Bridge
Take a hand-in-hand stroll over the Brooklyn Bridge at sunset and soak up the views of the city. Just do not let yourself get hit by the cyclists zooming by.
New York Botanical Garden
Don’t just stop at one bouquet. Take a trip to the New York Botanical Garden, where there is an orchid display for you and your partner to admire and spend a cute, intimate moment together.
DUMBO – Manhattan Bridge
Head to the DUMBO neighborhood and sit under the twinkling lights of the Manhattan Bridge, where you can enjoy a picnic or a cup of hot cocoa to keep you toasty this snowy winter.
DUMBO – Jane’s Carousel
Jane’s Carousel in DUMBO would be the perfect end to a wonderful date, and it is really close to the Manhattan Bridge, too. The vintage fair ride is a restored 1922 carousel and a cute place to take some digital camera or Polaroid flicks.
Apollo Theater
If you’re walking through Harlem, pass under the neon signage of the Apollo Theater, where you can flaunt your adorable love story for the theater-goers passing by.
Central Park – Bethesda Fountain
Central Park has always been an iconic location in New York-based romcoms and for good reason. It is the perfect backdrop for a chill but adorable date, and the Bethesda Fountain is just one of many Central Park locations to stop by.
Harlem Meer
The Harlem Meer makes for another gorgeous Valentine’s Day date night setup. Just imagine the golden sun setting over the water. Mwah! Chef’s kiss.
Central Park – Bow Bridge
It may be cold outside, but wandering over Bow Bridge in Central Park with your partner will warm you right up.
Harlem Brownstone Steps
Now, this next idea might get you in trouble, but take a seat on the steps of a brownstone in Harlem. These charming vintage apartments will make you feel like you are on the set of a ’90s rom-com. However, if someone chases you away from their home, do not tell them The Root sent you.
Central Park – Belvedere Castle
Tell your Rapunzel to let down her locs at Belvedere Castle so you can sweep her off her feet and whisk her away for a steamy weekend of romance.
Empire State Building
At the top of the Empire State Building, you can get a sweeping view of the city, and what is more dazzling than that? You can kiss your boo while feeling like you are on top of the world!
The High Line
On the High Line, you can get to know your date better as you overlook a stunning view of Hudson Yards. This scenic backdrop is the perfect setting for a first Valentine’s Day date without too much pressure.
Times Square
Times Square might be packed, but that is only because it is the perfect place to feel like the main character in a romantic drama as you kiss your partner in the middle of the hectic New York City traffic.
Bay Ridge Holiday House
On 79th Street in Brooklyn, the Bay Ridge holiday house has shown out once again with a striking decorating job that will give you all the Valentine’s Day feels.
The Dakota
If you and your date are sticklers for outstanding architecture, you have to stop by the Dakota on 72nd Street on the Upper West Side during your Valentine’s Day out.
