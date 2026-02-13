What Depression-Era Tips Can Teach Us In a 2026 Economy

Experts say this is not a recession, but for many of us, it certainly feels like it. We recently told you about a looming “Black recession,” and NBC News is now reporting that the shrinking middle class is selling plasma to make ends meet.

So what can you do to get through it? We’ve got ideas … and they came from our grandparents and great-grandparents who had to make a dollar out of fifteen cents, even with large families, during and after the Great Depression.

Waste Nothing

In many Black households, butter tubs became containers for leftovers and aluminum foil was wiped down, smoothed out, folded and put back in the drawer. In kitchens where a giant coffee can held bacon grease, Grandma had the frugal game down to a science.

Borrow from her innovation by reducing waste in more modern ways. Transfer perishable fruits and vegetables to mason jars, don’t let leftovers go to waste, and use websites and apps like supercook.com to make meals with ingredients already in your fridge and pantry.

According to the EPA, $338 billion (88 percent) of food produced was wasted in 2023. Reducing food waste can not only stretch your dollar but also help the environment.

Cook in Batches

During the Depression, Black families cooked in batches using foods like pinto beans, black-eyed peas, canned tomatoes, cabbage and cornbread to make meals for days. Batch cooking saves time, money and pressure for households with packed schedules.

Need some inspiration? Try this turkey chili recipe for warmth on a couple of cold nights (but maybe hold the sugar). And don’t forget that chili freezes well.

Pay With Cash

African American young woman on a farmer’s market. She is carrying basket full of fresh vegetables and holding wallet

“If you can’t afford it, you don’t need it.” That hard truth from my grandfather is a financial lesson many of us could use in a credit-based society.

In 2025, American adults collectively carried more than $1.21 trillion in credit card debt. Although Black Americans are less likely to have credit cards, 58 percent have more credit card debt than they do in emergency savings, according to The Washington Informer.

Moving to cash starts with simple changes. In 2024, CBS News reported that using cash typically saves drivers 5 to 40 cents per gallon on gasoline and up to 25 percent on groceries, while helping shoppers stick to their list. The outlet also reported that avoiding plastic for tuition can prevent high APR surcharges, which average nearly 24 percent, according to Lending Tree.

Repair Before You Replace

Black ingenuity has always shone in making do with what they had, and reusing and repairing items. This spirit of resourcefulness is just as relevant today. Before you replace something, first ask whether it can be repaired or given new life.

For example, millions of tons of household furnishings are sent to landfills every year. Instead of adding to that waste stream, you can give a scuffed table or dated dresser new life with a little sanding, paint and inspiration from online tutorials. Teaming up with a crafty friend can make the process easier (and more fun) if you’re not confident with getting the job done. In the end, you’ll have a refreshed piece of furniture you’re proud of.

Grow Your Own Herbs

Smiling man holding basket of rosemary and thyme plant at home

Long before “organic” became a trend, Black families had backyard gardens and kitchen herbs. Growing your own herbs indoors is an easy way to add fresh flavor to your meals while reducing waste from store-bought produce that goes from fridge to trash.

Herbs like oregano, basil and mint thrive on a sunny windowsill or under a small grow light. Not only do they make your kitchen smell amazing, but they taste amazing and can be a great project for kids, too.