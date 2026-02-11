Everything You Need to Know About Black Ski Weekend

Former downhill racer, Lamine Gueye (65) of Senegal poses in his ski gear, at former Olympic Downhill venue, Mt. Bjelasnica, near Sarajevo, on January 19, 2026 as part of his visit in the aim of filming the documentary “Sarajevo Downhill”. In 1984, Lamine Gueye made Olympic history in Sarajevo, becoming the first Black African to compete in the Winter Games. Four decades later, he laced up his skis again to race down the slopes of Mount Bjelasnica, where he had bravely represented Senegal. (Photo by Elvis BARUKCIC / AFP via Getty Images)

Every time the Winter Olympics roll around, folks start acting surprised that Black people also enjoy playing in the snow. Not only do we exist — we thrive, and every year we’re showing up deeper, flyer, and more intentionally than the last. In addition to a fire lineup of must-watch Black Olympians, thousands of Black folks simply love a good time on the slopes — and Black Ski Weekend is a perfect example.

Every year, thousands of Black travelers head to major ski destinations across the country for Black Ski Weekend, an organized gathering that brings African-American professionals, skiers, and snowboarders together for community, networking, and snow sports. Organizations like the National Brotherhood of Snowsports (NBS) and events such as Blackout Weekend ensure Black folks have spaces to connect, celebrate, and unapologetically enjoy the slopes.

When Did Black Ski Weekend Begin?

This is no new, or trendy event. In 1973, the inaugural Black ski summit — which paved the way for the Black ski weekends of today — was located in Aspen, Colorado, organized by NBS founders Art Clay of Chicago and Ben Finley of Los Angeles, per NPR. Together, Clay and Finley united 13 Black ski clubs for the purpose of uplifting opportunity and community. 50 years ago, this is freedom we could have never imagined.

And as expected, we had to protect ourselves first before we could have a good time. According to the news outlet, Clay moved strategically when planning the trip to Aspen, and avoided drawing attention to the skiers altogether for safety reasons. When you’re denied access to something, it becomes important to gain that access. Clay — who stepped into his skis, even at the age of 85 — chased that vision.

“We didn’t want to call ourselves the Black Ski Club,” Clay stated, per NPR. “It was right after civil rights, and we didn’t want to ID ourselves before we got there.” Mind you, his caution was justified — shortly after, the National Guard was placed on high alert. Even so, Finley would later describe the trip as “truly magical.”

“We had people from all over the country,” Finley said, per the outlet. “It was like an instant brotherhood. It was a feeling you can only duplicate at Black Summit.”

Black Folks Takeover the Slopes

Black Ski Weekend is now reaching more folks than ever. From popping DJ sets, parties, and gnarly athletics, folks are living their best life atop the powdery snow-capped mountains. Whether gathering in Colorado or Canada, best believe those mountains are about to catch a vibe. Black folks across social media are showing up and showing out — mainly because we just look so darn good flexing in the snow.

“Black ski wknd has been a movie so far,” one content creator wrote in their caption on TikTok.

“Black ski weekend Breckinridge, Colorado,” another penned.

“10/10 experience can not WAIT till next year!” a third said with excitement.

Although Martin Luther King Jr. ski weekend is behind us, major events are still coming, including the National Brotherhood of Skiers (NBS) Summit (Feb. 22 – Mar. 1, 2026), the “Black Excellence on Every Slope” event (Feb. 28 – Mar. 7), and Blackout Weekend in Lake Tahoe (Mar. 12 – Mar. 15). Keep your eyes peeled for more events!