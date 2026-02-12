J. Cole Is Popping Up at HBCUs— And Nobody Knows Where He’s Heading Next

The real is back... and driving across the country to promote his album in person. The rollout for “The Fall Off,” J. Cole’s latest– and rumored final– studio album is unlike most rollouts we’ve seen, and we have the inside scoop on his most recent stop in Washington, D.C.!

If you’re not aware, Cole has been pulling up (literally!) to fans on Black college campuses to celebrate the release of his album. He’s bypassing the traditional press run and going straight to his fans, who are some of the most loyal in the world! A stop at Howard University took a few unexpected turns which fans will more than likely cherish forever.

You’d have to go all the way back to the beginning of his career to understand why Cole is making stops at HBCUs. The “Dollar And A Dream” rapper sold his first CDs on North Carolina A&T University’s campus. Fifteen years later, his surprise return to the Black college quickly turned into a trunk sale tour, making stops in Atlanta and at Hampton University in Virginia.

Then, Cole made a special announcement once he got to Washington, D.C.

“DC. Getting some new speakers put in the civic today and then we outside,” the rapper first tweeted at 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 11). While he gave no details about when or where he’d pull up to, Howard University students had a feeling he’d be making a stop on Georgia Avenue, where the university sits.

Videos shared on social media show crowds of young J. Cole fans waiting in the freezing cold for some news– any news– that their favorite rapper would show up to the campus. They began tracking Cole’s movements on socials, quickly refreshing his page to hopefully get an update.

Cole was spotted outside Ooh’s and Ahh’s, a soul food restaurant near the Howard area, which only confirmed rumors of a possible Howard appearance that evening. But while the crowd at the HBCU continued to grow, the “Bunce Road Blues” artist announced some things were getting “tooooo crazy over there.”

“We been driving around trying to pull up for a minute but we can’t do it safely yet,” he wrote. “We are trying to work with the school right now to figure out how i can pull up and show love today but still keep everybody safe!”

By the time Cole finally arrived to campus, the sun had set. But what remained was hundreds of fans completely starstruck by the Grammy Award winner. The rapper stayed on campus talking to students, signing CDs and taking photos. When he finally drove off in his old Honda Civic, fans were captured in videos chasing after his car for multiple blocks.

And he didn’t stop there….

Cole announced he’d pick up fans in the Silver Spring, Maryland, area to ride along while listening to the double-sided album. He selected at least four fans for the drive, who later posted about their once in a lifetime experience.

“J Cole is exactly who yall think he is, & he is exactly who he says he is. He leads w/ love in every interaction,” @Mikal21forever said. “‘Thank you’ doesn’t capture the level of gratitude I have. God moments.”

“Still processing guys damn,” @cieralanail tweeted. “And yes I picked his brain! My friend and I talked about this album, 4 Your Eyez only, Off season, life!!! a vibe frfr!!!!!”

We don’t know exactly which city Cole is stopping at next, but it’s safe to say wherever Cole goes, his fans will certainly follow.