Social Media Has Wild Theories About the Connection Between Nancy Guthrie’s Kidnapping and Jeffrey Epstein

The FBI is asking the public to come forward with any information connected to the peculiar kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC’s Savannah Guthrie. Now, folks on social media are sharing theories about the case, which allegedly connects to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

It’s been nearly two weeks since the 84-year-old was taken from her family home in Arizona. Authorities reported a flood of nearly 20,000 tips related to the mysterious disappearance, but after a series of ransom notes, suspicious doorbell footage obtained by the FBI and the rest of the Epstein documents released around the time of the kidnapping, many online believe everything is connected.

“Are we just to believe that it’s a huge coincidence that the first woman who ever does a televised interview with Epstein’s victims mother gets kidnapped at the same time that the files come out?” @recoveredmom1 asked on TikTok.

Years before Guthrie made national headlines, her journalist daughter, Savannah, played a key role sharing the stories of Epstein’s victims and survivors. In 2019– months after Epstein committed suicide while in jail– Savannah sat down to interview Virginia Giuffre, one of the most notable Epstein survivors who took her life last April.

“I hadn’t realized that the journalist whose mother disappeared, Savannah Guthrie, interviewed all those Epstein victims,” @ericgarland wrote on X.

“There is no other logical reason they’d abduct an 84 year old woman than the fact this was their payback for Savannah’s victim interviews and a stern warning to any journalist who dares to give the victims a platform,” @Matt_Murphy_23 theorized.

While no evidence released to the public establishes any connection between Guthrie’s kidnapping and the “Today” host’s Epstein interviews, that hasn’t stopped folks from running with this narratives.

Many social media users also found President Donald Trump’s involvement with the case awfully suspicious. He’s called for a full investigation and demanded all hands on deck to bring Guthrie back home– despite the NBC journalist fiercely calling out his presidential policies over the years. Given the heat still on Trump over Epstein transparency, some believe the president is “obsessing” over Guthrie.

“This could explain Trump’s odd obsession with the case,” @CheyCab tweeted. “His behavior is starting to raise some questions.”

“We have a real conspiracy here,” @GodRules_HQ tweeted. “The theory is that Savannah had told her mother Nancy about some of the crimes and could have put the Clintons and Obama’s in hot water.”

Former President Bill Clinton was one of many politicians named in the Epstein files, The Root reported. Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, were threatened with contempt after skipping out on multiple deposition dates connected to the Epstein fallout. According to CNN, they are now complying with a court subpoena.

People also noticed yet another connection between Epstein and the Guthrie case. Savannah’s husband, Michael Feldman, co-founded a Washington, D.C.-based public affairs firm, “The Glover Park Group,” in 2001 and also is a partner at FGS Global. In his role, Feldman has worked with President Clinton and Al Gore, according to Newsweek.

While on the surface, his career choices don’t seem relevant, but one user @Mia_Stretch connected Savannah’s husband to several Epstein emails. Feldman “is directly tied to huge global political influence firms named in EPSTEIN FILES Bill Clinton, Al Gore and personal relationships with EPSTEIN.” The user continued, “Epstein was running his network at full throttle.”

We can’t stress enough that all of these conspiracy theories are just that. No hard evidence has corroborated any of the claims made by users online. The FBI has just released a description of a suspect involved in the kidnapping, who was spotted wearing a backpack and leather gloves at the time of Guthrie’s disappearance.