Your Go-To Guide for Netflix Binge Watching This Easter Weekend

Television

From docuseries to reality TV to murder mysteries and comedies, we got a lil' something for everybody.

By
Angela Wilson
Man watching TV
Man watching TV
Photo: Getty Images (Getty Images)

We know, it’s been a long week. Balancing your workload, families, mental health, gym, schedule, and friends in a whirlwind rotation surely keeps you on your toes, but every now and then a restful weekend curled up on the couch doing absolutely nothing is just what the doctor ordered. (Extra bonus points if it’s raining or thunder storming!)

If that sounds like your plan this Easter weekend, we got you covered. Here’s some of our favorite movies and TV shows to binge watch on Netflix that will keep you entertained.

“American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson”

“American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson”

American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson | Official Trailer | Netflix

October 2025 will mark the 30th anniversary of the infamous “Trial of the Century,” when OJ Simpson was charged with murder in the deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend, Ron Goldman. Netflix takes yet another deep dive into their deaths in this four-part episode series, featuring new interviews from prosecutors, members of Simpson’s “Dream Team” defense squad, the victims’ family members, and more.

“The Residence”

“The Residence”

The Residence | Official Trailer | Netflix

Calling all mystery lovers! “The Residence,” a new series from Shondaland, is a crafty whodunnit series that features 132 rooms, 157 suspects, one dead body, and one eccentric detective at one disastrous State Dinner.

The series stars Uzo Aduba, who plays detective Cordelia Cupp who leads the murder mystery, Giancarlo Esposito, Randall Park, and Susan Kelechi Watson. Strap in!

“Survival of the Thickest” — Season 2

“Survival of the Thickest” — Season 2

Survival of the Thickest: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Who else was waiting on pins and needles for Season 2? *raises hand* Tell a friend to tell a friend Mavis Beaumont (Michelle Buteau) and her crew are back! The rom-com’s second season brings a bevy of dope fashion, laughter, love, and yes... mess.

“Court of Gold”

“Court of Gold”

Court of Gold | Official Trailer | Netflix

Oh, we didn’t forget about our sports lovers! NBA fans unite for this in-depth six-part docuseries as viewers get a behind-the-scenes look at the “top medal contenders in men’s basketball as they battle for gold and glory at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.”

“The Vince Staples Show”

“The Vince Staples Show”

The Vince Staples Show | Official Trailer | Netflix

Season 1 of the semi-autobiographical sitcom resonated with both fans and critics alike. It has a 94% rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes and 94% among viewers. Per Netflix, the comedy follows the “kind of famous and sort of rich rapper-actor Vince Staples” as he “navigates the challenges of everyday life in his hometown of The Beach.”

“Young, Famous & African”

“Young, Famous & African”

Young, Famous & African Trailer | Netflix

“Young, Famous & African” has been taking viewers on a wild ride ever since its debut in 2022. The series follows a group of friends, who also happen to be some of Africa’s most popular socialites, entrepreneurs, recording artists, and fashion stylists. Their lavish lifestyles — and drama — are put on full display for not only one, not two, but three full seasons.

“Do The Right Thing”

“Do The Right Thing”

Do the Right Thing | Restored Trailer [HD] | Coolidge Corner Theatre

Never underestimate the power of a Black classic! Yeah, you may have seen it before a time, or two, but take a stroll down memory lane with this 1989 comedy drama set during a sweltering day in Bed-Stuy.

“Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black”

“Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black”

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black | Part 2 Official Trailer | Netflix

Strip club scandal? Check. Murder and blackmail? Double check. Kidnapping? Check! Hate him or love him, Tyler Perry seemingly has yet another hit on his hands. The continuation, which premiered in early March, takes a deep dive into the Bellaire family, specifically Kimmie, played by Taylor Polidore Williams, a young stripper on the hunt for a better life and Mallory, played by Crystle Stewart, the head of a beauty empire.

“Annie”

“Annie”

ANNIE - Official Trailer - In Theaters Christmas 2014!

Gather your family for this wholesome and fresh take on the original “Annie” movie first released in 1982. Quvenzhané Wallis takes over as the titular role alongside Jamie Foxx in the 2014 remake, bringing family fun, musical memories, and new energy (and Blackness!) to the beloved story that’s undoubtedly a must-watch for new viewers and longtime fans alike.

“Rebel Ridge”

“Rebel Ridge”

Rebel Ridge | Official Trailer | Netflix

“Aaron, Pierre, that’s Mufasa!” That’s a whole ‘nother movie, but nevertheless, Aaron Pierre is still breaking hearts and taking names as he plays a former Marine who confronts corruption in a small town. After local law enforcement unjustly seizes cash from him he needs to post his cousin’s bail, viewers will see just how far one man will go for justice in this pulse-pounding thriller.

“The Madness”

“The Madness”

The Madness | Official Trailer | Netflix

Colman Domingo plays Muncie Daniels, a beloved media pundit who stumbles upon a dead body deep in the Poconos woods during a solo getaway. The eight-episode thriller follows Daniels after he’s framed for the murder of a notorious white supremacist. Will he get away with it? Guess you’ll just have to watch and see how this edge-of-your-seat drama unfolds.

“Act Your Age”


“Act Your Age”

#ActYourAge premieres March 4 on Bounce

Kym Whitley, Tisha Campbell, and Yvette Nicole Brown play three single best friends in their fabulous and fine 50s. They not only move in together, they root for, celebrate... and roast, one other “as they tackle work, love and parenting challenges” in this fun comedy that originally premiered on Bounce TV.

“The Forge”

“The Forge”

The Forge - Official Trailer | In Theaters Beginning August 23

In honor of Resurrection Sunday on April 20, cozy up with this Christian movie that follows a 19-year-old Isaiah Wright (Aspen Kennedy) struggling to find his calling. Through the fervent prayers of his single mother and “biblical discipleship from his new mentor, he begins discovering God’s purpose for his life is so much more than he could hope for or imagine.”

