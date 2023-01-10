Winter Fashion Trends You Need On Your Radar Now

Fashion

Winter Fashion Trends You Need On Your Radar Now

The temps may be going down, but the fashions are heating up!

By
Angela Johnson
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Winter Fashion Trends You Need On Your Radar Now
Photo: Victoria Chudinova (Shutterstock)

The only thing that helps ease the blow of cold winter months for me is the promise of shopping for new winter clothes and shoes. There’s nothing I love more than adding new sweaters, hats and boots to my collection (at least until I can pull out all of the sundresses, sandals and shorts when summer rolls around again).

Now that I’ve finally accepted that short sleeves just aren’t going to cut it in New York City between January and March, I’ve been scouring the net for the warm winter gear that everyone is wearing.

If you’re looking to add some fresh pieces to your winter wardrobe, we’ve rounded up some of the hottest trends you’ll see from your favorite brands. Bundle up!

Advertisement

2 / 17

Cargo Pants

Cargo Pants

Image for article titled Winter Fashion Trends You Need On Your Radar Now
Screenshot: Zara.com

My teenage self couldn’t be more excited that this trend is coming back. I love these baggy cargo pants from Zara that are stylish enough for the office, yet comfortable enough to wear all day long.

Advertisement

3 / 17

Cargo Pants

Cargo Pants

Image for article titled Winter Fashion Trends You Need On Your Radar Now
Screenshot: Anthropologie.com

These Pilcro Parachute Cargo Pants from Anthropologie are a stylish twist on one of my favorite 90s styles. All that’s missing is a skateboard.

Advertisement

4 / 17

Faux Fur

Faux Fur

Image for article titled Winter Fashion Trends You Need On Your Radar Now
Screenshot: Aloyoga.com

This Oversized Faux Fur Trench from Alo Yoga works just well over a dress and heels or a hoodie and sweats. Throw it on before you head out into the cold and look winter chic without trying.

Advertisement

5 / 17

Faux Fur

Faux Fur

Image for article titled Winter Fashion Trends You Need On Your Radar Now
Screenshot: Topshop.com

No animals were harmed to make this gorgeous toffee-colored jacket from Topshop. This fun faux fur is one coat you won’t want to check.

Advertisement

6 / 17

Platform Boots

Platform Boots

Image for article titled Winter Fashion Trends You Need On Your Radar Now
Screenshot: ASOS.com

With this suede platform knee boot from ASOS, you can keep your skirts on rotation all winter long. The side zip closure makes them easy to put on and take off. And the round toe, platform sole and high block heel give you all of the height with even more comfort.

Advertisement

7 / 17

Platform Boots

Platform Boots

Image for article titled Winter Fashion Trends You Need On Your Radar Now
Screenshot: Nordstrom.com

The colored heel of the Aaryana Stretch Platform Boot is a fun detail that is sure to brighten up any dull winter wardrobe.

Advertisement

8 / 17

Faux Leather

Faux Leather

Image for article titled Winter Fashion Trends You Need On Your Radar Now
Screenshot: Gap.com

Get all of the glam with none of the guilt with these high rise faux leather vintage slim pants from Gap that are sure to make a statement.

Advertisement

9 / 17

Faux Leather

Faux Leather

Image for article titled Winter Fashion Trends You Need On Your Radar Now
Screenshot: Abercrombie.com

Just because it’s cold outside doesn’t mean you have to drown yourself in drab. If you’re looking to make a statement with color, check out this pair of faux leather pants from Abercrombie that comes in six color choices.

Advertisement

10 / 17

Cropped Sweaters

Cropped Sweaters

Image for article titled Winter Fashion Trends You Need On Your Radar Now
Screenshot: Zara.com

The weather outside may be frightful, but this winter, you may be hard pressed to find a sweater that hits below the waistline. We love this neon cropped sweater from Zara that is the perfect top for a pair of wide-legged pants.

Advertisement

11 / 17

Cropped Sweater

Cropped Sweater

Image for article titled Winter Fashion Trends You Need On Your Radar Now
Screenshot: Lulu’s.com

If you think it’s impossible to be sexy and comfortable at the same time, think again. I love everything about the open-back and twisted detail in this cropped sweater top from Lulu’s.

Advertisement

12 / 17

Double Breasted Jackets

Double Breasted Jackets

Image for article titled Winter Fashion Trends You Need On Your Radar Now
Screenshot: Zara.com

The next time you get ready to suit up, try this double breasted slim fit blazer from Zara. You can dress up without worrying about a tie.

Advertisement

13 / 17

Sweater Vests

Sweater Vests

Image for article titled Winter Fashion Trends You Need On Your Radar Now
Screenshot: Brooksbrothers.com

Channel your inner Carlton Banks with this lambswool sweater vest from Brooks Brothers. The classic argyle pattern never goes out of style.

Advertisement

14 / 17

Sweater Vests

Sweater Vests

Image for article titled Winter Fashion Trends You Need On Your Radar Now
Screenshot: Toddsynder.com

Layered over a t-shirt or an oxford, this argyle full-placket vest from Todd Snyder puts the perfect finishing touch on any outfit.

Advertisement

15 / 17

Scenic Sweaters

Scenic Sweaters

Image for article titled Winter Fashion Trends You Need On Your Radar Now
Screenshot: Abercrombie.com

Trade in your graphic tee for this graphic sweater hoodie from Abercrombie this winter.

Advertisement

16 / 17

Scenic Sweaters

Scenic Sweaters

Image for article titled Winter Fashion Trends You Need On Your Radar Now
Screenshot: ASOS.com

The colorful landscape on this crew neck sweater from ASOS may just make you forget about all of the overcast winter days.

Advertisement

17 / 17