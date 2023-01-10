Winter Fashion Trends You Need On Your Radar Now

The only thing that helps ease the blow of cold winter months for me is the promise of shopping for new winter clothes and shoes. There’s nothing I love more than adding new sweaters, hats and boots to my collection (at least until I can pull out all of the sundresses, sandals and shorts when summer rolls around again).



Now that I’ve finally accepted that short sleeves just aren’t going to cut it in New York City between January and March, I’ve been scouring the net for the warm winter gear that everyone is wearing.

If you’re looking to add some fresh pieces to your winter wardrobe, we’ve rounded up some of the hottest trends you’ll see from your favorite brands. Bundle up!