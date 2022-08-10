Get ready to give your old workout gear the boot. PUMA and Baby Phat have teamed up to launch a line of clothing and footwear that is the perfect definition of street chic. The popular sportswear company and the iconic streetwear line from Kimora Lee Simmons are taking us back to the early 2000s when bra tops and bucket hats were everything. With pops of pink and just the right amount of gold accents, the PUMA x Baby Phat collection marries comfortable activewear with feminine silhouettes. And the best part is everything retails between $25 - $110.

You can check out PUMA x Baby Phat, launching August 17 on PUMA.com, Footlocker.com, Champssports.com and at select Foot Locker and Champs Sports stores. To get you excited, we’re sharing some of our favorite pieces from the collection.