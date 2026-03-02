Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search

What Happened to the ‘80s Hit Singing Group, Sister Sledge? See What Tore Them Apart

This Women’s History Month, we’re looking at the highs and lows of singing group Sister Sledge. After nearly 50 years together, the ladies are set to take the stage together again.

By










Published

Since its 1979 release, Sister Sledge’s”We Are Family” has become a Black cookout anthem. Decades later, you can believe aunties, uncles and cousins will break out into the electric slide as soon as the first beats drop.

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
view video
Dreaming of NYSE? Adopt an Entrepreneurial Mindset First, Loren Douglass says

Joni, Kim, Debbie and Kathy Sledge were taught how to sing by their grandmother Viola Williams, a former lyric soprano opera singer and protégée of civil rights leader Mary McLeod Bethune, the sisters recounted in various interviews.

“When we were very little, our grandmother, who played the piano and sang, used to take us up to the keyboard and say ‘sing.’ She’s the one who taught us how to properly use our voices,” remembers Kim Sledge, in an interview with Philadelphia Tribune. “She was a tough task master and taught us discipline. But we loved to sing so we didn’t mind at all.”

With their voices in sync, Sister Sledge was born and the sisters launched into superstardom. But no one could prepare them for how life in the spotlight would change their lives. Tragically, the group lost sister Joni, who passed away in 2017 at age 60. But her siblings continue to carry on the group’s legacy. On Mar. 7, they’ll be taking the stage at the Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, AZ to perform some of their most memorable hits.

This Women’s History Month, we’re looking at the story of Sister Sledge.

The Birth of Sister Sledge

Sisters Joni, Kim, Debbie and Kathy and Carol were born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“My childhood summers were spent on the sandy beaches of Atlantic City, in New Jersey,” remembered Kim Sledge in an interview with The Times. “We were five sisters, and our mom, Florez, would pack us all up into our Chevrolet Impala.”

From humble beginnings, the sisters formed a group called “Mrs. Williams’ Grandchildren,” referencing their grandmother who taught them how to sing. They performed at churches and community events around their neighborhood and vacationing on the nearby beaches.

“It was a couple of hours’ drive from our home town, Philadelphia,” added Kim. “I’d spend the whole day in the water, only coming out for sausage sandwiches or salt water taffy candy. At the end of the boardwalk was the Steel Pier amusement park and the Diving Horses. It was dazzling.”

The Sisters Make It Big

Officially forming Sister Sledge in 1971, the sisters enjoyed moderate success. But then when they teamed up with Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards, known as Chic, to revamp their sound and image, they hit it big in 1979. The partnership resulted in hit songs like “We Are Family,” “He’s the Greatest Dancer,” “Lost in Music,” and “Thinking of You.”

How Nile Rogers Rebirthed Sister Sledge

In many interviews throughout the years, Sister Sledge has credited the legendary Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards for taking them under their wings. The duo brought spontaneity to their music and a sense of fun that the sisters said also went into the way they recorded music.

“I was never allowed to hear anything before it was time to record it in the studio,” remembered Kathy Sledge in an interview with Headline. “Everyone can see we’re together’, and I’d repeat, ‘Everyone can see we’re together.’ ‘Okay, cut; ‘And we fly just like birds of a feather,’, and it was like that. I had braces and I used to follow Nile around the studio like a little nerd.”

A Sister Goes Solo

Image: Getty Images Katja Ogrin/Redferns Image: Getty Images Katja Ogrin/Redferns

When Kathy left the group to go solo in 1989, there was a fracturing of audiences’ attention as the youngest sister began to roll out her solo projects. her sisters Debbie, Kim and Joni continued to perform as Sister Sledge. However, Kathy says she was hit with a lawsuit that aimed to prevent her from using the Sledge name at all.

Sister Sledge Divided

Image: Getty Images Michael Putland/Getty Images Image: Getty Images Michael Putland/Getty Images

Although they were sisters, the group was plagued by legal drama. In 1989, Kathy Sledge left the group to try singing solo. But as her sisters kept performing as Sister Sledge, they pursued legal action to keep Kathy from using the name that first made her famous.

“I was actually sued by my sisters,” Kathy explained in an interview with Headline. “I’d like to really make this clear: I never sued anyone, I never would. And I never left the band. I did a solo project and I was asked to leave the band. I was sued so that I couldn’t perform as or from Sister Sledge, and that was frustrating to me. I like singing with a group! I’m not fighting my sisters, but I had to fight for the right to sing.”

Joni Sledge

Image: Getty Images Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns Image: Getty Images Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns

The third of five sisters, Joni was a singer and also a songwriter and producer. She wrote and produced the song “Brother, Brother Stop” for a Sister Sledge greatest hits album in 1996. And Joni’s production of the album African Eyes, released in 1997, was nominated for a best-production Grammy.

Debbie Sledge

Image: Getty Images Lorne Thomson/Redferns Image: Getty Images Lorne Thomson/Redferns

As sister Debbie began to start a family, she passed on her musical talents to her children. Outside of her sisters, she has cultivated a big following as a vocalist in the United Kingdom, collaborating with many musicians in special performances, per her official website.

Kim Sledge

Image: Getty Images Adam Berry/Getty Images Image: Getty Images Adam Berry/Getty Images

While singing with her sisters for decades, Kim also found a greater appreciation for her faith. She has continued to create new music, producing faith-focused songs “RTWO: Rest, Trust, Worship, and Obey.” She also wrote a children’s book titled “Jul & Dre,” included as part of a six-book series for children.

“My decision to become a minister was because of my love for the Lord. As a believer in Jesus Christ, which is my faith, I think it’s more a lifestyle,” she told Starts at 60.

Kathy Sledge

Kathy has continued to keep the legacy of Sister Sledge alive, albeit on her own terms. She gave a triumphant performance at the 2015 Black Girls Rock Award show that still makes us dance to this day.

Sisters Back to Together … For a Moment

In light of the tragedy of 9/11, all four of the sisters got back together to record “We Are Family” as a benefit record, which included Patti LaBelle and others.

Losing a Sister

The sisters were hit with tragedy when Joni, born September 13, 1956, died of natural causes at her home in Phoenix, Arizona in 2017. She was 60.

After Joni’s death, Debbie and Kim announced that they would still perform as Sister Sledge but the tragedy did not bring youngest sister Kathy back to the group.

Debbie’s Sister Sledge

As recent as 2024, Debbie still keeps the legend of Sister Sledge alive as part of Sister Sledge ft. Sledgendary, including her daughter Camille Sledge, son David Sledge, nephew Thaddeus Sledge, and vocalist Tanya Ti-et.

But she is still hoping to get all of her family back together.

“Yes, that would be me always bringing it up,” said Debbie about a reunion with her sisters, in an interview with Smooth Radio. “But at the moment, they’re very clear to me that they want to do their own thing.”

She added, “Everybody has different creative choices that they want to try, and they’re also creative. But I just believe it’s going to happen.

Kathy’s Version of Sister Sledge

Kathy Sledge also still performs today as part of the tribute group, Sister Sledge ft. Kathy Sledge, featuring guest vocalists and dancers.

The Legacy of Sister Sledge

Image: Getty Images Gus Stewart/Redferns Image: Getty Images Gus Stewart/Redferns

Despite their ups and downs as a group, Debbie, Kim, Joni and Kathy Sledge have forever changed what it means to be family. And there inspirational voices are still a hit on music stations around the world.

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

Black Actresses Over 40 Who Prove Black Never Cracks, In Honor of Women's History Month

Black Actresses Over 40 Who Prove Black Never Cracks, In Honor of Women’s History Month

From Lynn Whitfield to Gabrielle Union, this Women’s History Month, let’s take a look at our Hollywood faves that truly age backwards! …
Continue Reading
Pete Hegseth and Other Trump Picks Unfit for Their Big Government Jobs

Pete Hegseth and Other Trump Picks Unfit for Their Big Government Jobs

As military operations in Iran continue, we’re looking closely at Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other Trump appointees with… questionable… backgrounds …
Continue Reading
Don Lemon Slapped With Another Lawsuit as Minneapolis Churchgoer Claims His Protest Coverage Violated Her First Amendment Rights

Don Lemon Slapped With Another Lawsuit as Minneapolis Churchgoer Claims His Protest Coverage Violated Her First Amendment Rights

Ann Doucette alleged she was left with “severe emotional distress, fear, anxiety, and trauma” after Don Lemon and others covered a Minneapolis church protest …
Continue Reading
All the Best Black Moments You Missed at the 2026 Actor Awards

All the Best Black Moments You Missed at the 2026 Actor Awards

There was a whole lot of Black excellence at the 2026 Actor Awards! In case you missed it, catch our breakdown …
Continue Reading
Black Girls: Here's Why A $3.99 Trader Joe's Tote Could Be The Most Valuable Thing In Your Wardrobe

Black Girls: Here’s Why A $3.99 Trader Joe’s Tote Could Be The Most Valuable Thing In Your Wardrobe

A Black British writer observes a new fashion phenomenon across the pond: Trader Joe’s tote bags have become a coveted status symbol, echoing the appeal and exclusivity once held by the iconic Hermès Birkin bag …
Continue Reading
You’ll Never Guess What 1990s Halle Berry Film Inspired Iman Shumpert to Invest in Uber

You’ll Never Guess What 1990s Halle Berry Film Inspired Iman Shumpert to Invest in Uber

Iman Shumpert opened up on ‘Club Shay Shay’ about how a ’90s Black film inspired him to invest early in Uber — and what he learned after cashing out too soon …
Continue Reading
'Sinners' Star Jayme Lawson Breaks Silence Over BAFTA N-Word Incident

‘Sinners’ Star Jayme Lawson Breaks Silence Over BAFTA N-Word Incident

“Sinners” actress Jayme Lawson broke down why the BBC’s failure to censor the 2026 BAFTA broadcast was “careless” and lacked protection for Black talent …
Continue Reading
Latino Man Threatens To Call Trump On Black Family For Being At Their Home

Latino Man Threatens To Call Trump On Black Family For Being At Their Home

After a Latino man harassed a Black family for moving into the neighborhood, social media is pointing out that Black folks will always be the most targeted by White Supremacy …
Continue Reading
2026 NAACP Image Awards Best Moments and Surprises

2026 NAACP Image Awards Best Moments and Surprises

The 57th annual NAACP Image Awards went off without a hitch and was truly home to some much-needed blackity-black surprises and highlights! Let’s get into it! …
Continue Reading
Why the 2026 Awards Season Is So Exciting for Black People

Why the 2026 Awards Season Is So Exciting for Black People

Withv the 2026 NAACP Image Awards, the Actor Awards (f.k.a. the SAG Awards) happening back to back to close out February and welcome in March, respectively, and then the Oscars on March 15—let’s take a quick look back on some of this seasons Blackest moments …
Continue Reading
The 5 Saddest Revelations About Lamar Odom's Addiction

The 5 Saddest Revelations About Lamar Odom’s Addiction

Two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom has a storied relationship with substance addiction. He digs into it all in a new documentary …
Continue Reading
We All Hate Tipping Culture, But Did You Know It's Rooted in Slavery?

We All Hate Tipping Culture, But Did You Know It’s Rooted in Slavery?

Wealthy American started the tipping culture in the mid-1800s, beginning a restaurant culture that remains steeped in the roots of slavery …
Continue Reading
New Development After White NYC College Professor Makes Racist Comments on Work Zoom When She Thought She Was on Mute

New Development After White NYC College Professor Makes Racist Comments on Work Zoom When She Thought She Was on Mute

Allyson Friedman has identified herself as the college professor caught spewing racist language during a virtual council meeting …
Continue Reading
A Full Timeline Of Singer D4vd's Mysterious Case of Celeste Rivas' Death

A Full Timeline Of Singer D4vd’s Mysterious Case of Celeste Rivas’ Death

D4vd was named a “target” in the investigation into the death of Celeste Rivas. Now, we’re catching you up on everything you might’ve missed until now …
Continue Reading
Teyana Taylor Just Hit Another <i>Major</i> Milestone

Teyana Taylor Just Hit Another Major Milestone

Teyana Taylor keeps cementing her status in Hollywood and this year’s awards season. And this latest accomplishment from TIME Magazine is further proof of that! …
Continue Reading
Black Folks Respond to the Clintons' Epstein Testimonies, and Phew!

Black Folks Respond to the Clintons’ Epstein Testimonies, and Phew!

After President Bill Clinton was named in the Epstein files, him and his wife were called before Congress …
Continue Reading
Chicago Woman Smiles in Mugshot After Allegedly Killing Uber Driver During Carjacking—But It Gets Worse

Chicago Woman Smiles in Mugshot After Allegedly Killing Uber Driver During Carjacking—But It Gets Worse

Montoya Perry allegedly carjacked an Uber driver in Chicago, killing him as she fled. It’s what she allegedly did after some are calling sinister …
Continue Reading
Black Experts Reveal Maternal Health Secrets You Need To Know

Black Experts Reveal Maternal Health Secrets You Need To Know

Exclusive: Experts At 5th Annual Day of Reckoning Conference in Birmingham Reveal Maternal Health Secrets You Must Know …
Continue Reading
Expert Breaks Down How Trump Has Skated the Law for His MAGA Agenda in His Second Term

Expert Breaks Down How Trump Has Skated the Law for His MAGA Agenda in His Second Term

A foreign policy expert explains the consequences of institutions failing to check Trump as he celebrates one year in office …
Continue Reading
A Nebraska Doctor Opens Her Home and Her Heart to a Black Child in Need

A Nebraska Doctor Opens Her Home and Her Heart to a Black Child in Need

A Nebraska anesthesiologist went out of her way to help a patient with a congenital heart condition …
Continue Reading