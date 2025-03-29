Celia Rose Gooding Talks Strange New Worlds & If She'd Fly In An Elon Musk Rocket
White Man Calls Woman 'Fat Black B---h,' Black Folks Sitting Down For April 5 Trump Protest, Black Twitter Lit Up White Woman Commentator Comparing Game to BET Awards, LeBron Beefs With Stephen A. Smith and More From the Week in Culture

Extra
Culture

White Man Calls Woman 'Fat Black B---h,' Black Folks Sitting Down For April 5 Trump Protest, Black Twitter Lit Up White Woman Commentator Comparing Game to BET Awards, LeBron Beefs With Stephen A. Smith and More From the Week in Culture

A collection of our best posts of the week in culture.

Image for article titled White Man Calls Woman &#39;Fat Black B---h,&#39; Black Folks Sitting Down For April 5 Trump Protest, Black Twitter Lit Up White Woman Commentator Comparing Game to BET Awards, LeBron Beefs With Stephen A. Smith and More From the Week in Culture
Screenshot: TikTok, TikTok, justice.gov, TikTok, Instagram, Photo: Steph Chambers (Getty Images), Steph Chambers //Greg Fiume (Getty Images), Harry How // Paras Griffin/Getty Images for PrizePicks (Getty Images), Nykieria Chaney (Getty Images), Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for UCLA // Luke Hales (Getty Images)
White Man Calls Woman ‘Fat Black B—’ in Viral TikTok... Then Messes Around and Finds Out

White Man Calls Woman ‘Fat Black B—’ in Viral TikTok... Then Messes Around and Finds Out

Image for article titled White Man Calls Woman &#39;Fat Black B---h,&#39; Black Folks Sitting Down For April 5 Trump Protest, Black Twitter Lit Up White Woman Commentator Comparing Game to BET Awards, LeBron Beefs With Stephen A. Smith and More From the Week in Culture
Screenshot: TikTok

Karma was working overtime in the case of two white Alabama men after their racially insensitive interaction with three Black people went viral. Just a clip of the full altercation was caught on video and shared to TikTok, but after it began making rounds online, at least one man involved is facing consequences. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Millions Plan to Protest Trump on April 5, But Black Folks Are Getting a Different Call From Our Ancestors ...Via Tiktok

Millions Plan to Protest Trump on April 5, But Black Folks Are Getting a Different Call From Our Ancestors ...Via Tiktok

Image for article titled White Man Calls Woman &#39;Fat Black B---h,&#39; Black Folks Sitting Down For April 5 Trump Protest, Black Twitter Lit Up White Woman Commentator Comparing Game to BET Awards, LeBron Beefs With Stephen A. Smith and More From the Week in Culture
Screenshot: TikTok

In the 2024 election, 57 percent of white people voted to elect President Donald Trump a second time. Now, it seems some of them are having buyers remorse and are preparing to get in formation to let him know how they feel about him. - Angela Johnson Read More

Black Twitter Lit Up White Woman Commentator Who Compares USC Basketball Game to BET Awards...and You Know Why

Black Twitter Lit Up White Woman Commentator Who Compares USC Basketball Game to BET Awards...and You Know Why

Image for article titled White Man Calls Woman &#39;Fat Black B---h,&#39; Black Folks Sitting Down For April 5 Trump Protest, Black Twitter Lit Up White Woman Commentator Comparing Game to BET Awards, LeBron Beefs With Stephen A. Smith and More From the Week in Culture
Photo: Steph Chambers (Getty Images)

Just days before college basketball star Juju Watkins unfortunately tore her ACL, the University of Southern California was in the news for a different reason. A white woman covering an NCAA tournament game made some comments that had Black Twitter ready to go to war. - Noah A. McGee Read More

Internet is Swooning Over Juju Watkins, Jayden Daniels’ Adorable Meet-Up Blocked by This Potential Hater

Internet is Swooning Over Juju Watkins, Jayden Daniels’ Adorable Meet-Up Blocked by This Potential Hater

Image for article titled White Man Calls Woman &#39;Fat Black B---h,&#39; Black Folks Sitting Down For April 5 Trump Protest, Black Twitter Lit Up White Woman Commentator Comparing Game to BET Awards, LeBron Beefs With Stephen A. Smith and More From the Week in Culture
Photo: Steph Chambers //Greg Fiume (Getty Images)

Prior to Juju Watkins’ devastating ACL injury, the star guard for the University of Southern California was making headlines for her cute interactions with Jayden Daniels, the stud quarterback for the Washington Commanders. - Noah A. McGee Read More

This Ex-Marine Allegedly Used His Service Record to Scam Thousands in First-Class Flights, Including This Scary Detail...

This Ex-Marine Allegedly Used His Service Record to Scam Thousands in First-Class Flights, Including This Scary Detail...

Image for article titled White Man Calls Woman &#39;Fat Black B---h,&#39; Black Folks Sitting Down For April 5 Trump Protest, Black Twitter Lit Up White Woman Commentator Comparing Game to BET Awards, LeBron Beefs With Stephen A. Smith and More From the Week in Culture
Screenshot: justice.gov

A retired United States Marine Corps veteran and Federal Air Marshal is feeling the heat after being accused of orchestrating an elaborate nearly three-year scam that involved lying about his military service to score thousands of dollars in free vacations for himself, family members and friends. Dior Jay-Jarrett of Queens, New York, has been charged with wire fraud, according to a complaint filed on March 19 by the Southern District of New York. - Angela Johnson Read More

LeBron Breaks Silence On Stephen A. Smith Feud In the Shadiest Way

LeBron Breaks Silence On Stephen A. Smith Feud In the Shadiest Way

Image for article titled White Man Calls Woman &#39;Fat Black B---h,&#39; Black Folks Sitting Down For April 5 Trump Protest, Black Twitter Lit Up White Woman Commentator Comparing Game to BET Awards, LeBron Beefs With Stephen A. Smith and More From the Week in Culture
Photo: Harry How // Paras Griffin/Getty Images for PrizePicks (Getty Images)

Just when we thought the feud between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith couldn’t get any worse, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar went on “The Pat McAfee Show” to throw some shade at the brash “First Take” host. - Noah A. McGee Read More

Black Celebs Who Created Terrible Things That We Can’t Get Enough Of: Tyler Perry, Juvenile and And Others

Black Celebs Who Created Terrible Things That We Can’t Get Enough Of: Tyler Perry, Juvenile and And Others

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 19: Rapper Juvenile performs onstage at 2023 Black Music Honors at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on May 19, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 19: Rapper Juvenile performs onstage at 2023 Black Music Honors at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on May 19, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo: Nykieria Chaney (Getty Images)

Since Black History Month is every month around these parts, there’s always time to give our heroes our flowers. But for this one, we aren’t talking about all the easy Black heroes, like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Barack Obama or the Black dude who invented potato chips. - Lawrence Ware Read More

This Viral, Messy ‘Family or Fiancé’ Moment Has the Internet Discussing if Black Americans and Nigerians Should Even Bother Marrying Each Other

This Viral, Messy ‘Family or Fiancé’ Moment Has the Internet Discussing if Black Americans and Nigerians Should Even Bother Marrying Each Other

Image for article titled White Man Calls Woman &#39;Fat Black B---h,&#39; Black Folks Sitting Down For April 5 Trump Protest, Black Twitter Lit Up White Woman Commentator Comparing Game to BET Awards, LeBron Beefs With Stephen A. Smith and More From the Week in Culture
Screenshot: TikTok

A clip from the reality TV show “Family or Fiancé,” in which engaged couples must live under the same roof as their concerned — and disapproving — families, has gone viral on TikTok and X, creating discourse across the diaspora. - Mahalia Otshudy Read More

Don’t Do That! How Stephen A. Smith Used Kobe Bryant’s Death to Attack LeBron James

Don’t Do That! How Stephen A. Smith Used Kobe Bryant’s Death to Attack LeBron James

Image for article titled White Man Calls Woman &#39;Fat Black B---h,&#39; Black Folks Sitting Down For April 5 Trump Protest, Black Twitter Lit Up White Woman Commentator Comparing Game to BET Awards, LeBron Beefs With Stephen A. Smith and More From the Week in Culture
Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for UCLA // Luke Hales (Getty Images)

Stephen A. Smith has reached a new low after his latest rant about LeBron James. To catch you up, their beef was first ignited when James confronted Smith on March 6 after the sports analyst spoke ill of his son, Bronny James. Ever since, the pair have been going back and forth with comments about their exchange, and one another. - Noah A. McGee Read More

Heartbreaking! Woman Loses Family Home Over Unpaid Bill Dispute And Then Watches Helplessly as It’s Flipped for Nearly $1 M

Heartbreaking! Woman Loses Family Home Over Unpaid Bill Dispute And Then Watches Helplessly as It’s Flipped for Nearly $1 M

Image for article titled White Man Calls Woman &#39;Fat Black B---h,&#39; Black Folks Sitting Down For April 5 Trump Protest, Black Twitter Lit Up White Woman Commentator Comparing Game to BET Awards, LeBron Beefs With Stephen A. Smith and More From the Week in Culture
Screenshot: Instagram

A woman in North Carolina says one late payment caused her family’s home to be sold right out from underneath her and allowed someone else to flip it for a considerable profit. Now she’s trying to warn others so that no one else has to experience the same tragic loss. - Angela Johnson Read More

