White Man Calls Woman 'Fat Black B---h,' Black Folks Sitting Down For April 5 Trump Protest, Black Twitter Lit Up White Woman Commentator Comparing Game to BET Awards, LeBron Beefs With Stephen A. Smith and More From the Week in Culture

Karma was working overtime in the case of two white Alabama men after their racially insensitive interaction with three Black people went viral. Just a clip of the full altercation was caught on video and shared to TikTok, but after it began making rounds online, at least one man involved is facing consequences. - Phenix S Halley Read More
3 / 12
Millions Plan to Protest Trump on April 5, But Black Folks Are Getting a Different Call From Our Ancestors ...Via Tiktok
In the 2024 election, 57 percent of white people voted to elect President Donald Trump a second time. Now, it seems some of them are having buyers remorse and are preparing to get in formation to let him know how they feel about him. - Angela Johnson Read More
4 / 12
Black Twitter Lit Up White Woman Commentator Who Compares USC Basketball Game to BET Awards...and You Know Why
Just days before college basketball star Juju Watkins unfortunately tore her ACL, the University of Southern California was in the news for a different reason. A white woman covering an NCAA tournament game made some comments that had Black Twitter ready to go to war. - Noah A. McGee Read More
5 / 12
Internet is Swooning Over Juju Watkins, Jayden Daniels’ Adorable Meet-Up Blocked by This Potential Hater
Prior to Juju Watkins’ devastating ACL injury, the star guard for the University of Southern California was making headlines for her cute interactions with Jayden Daniels, the stud quarterback for the Washington Commanders. - Noah A. McGee Read More
6 / 12
This Ex-Marine Allegedly Used His Service Record to Scam Thousands in First-Class Flights, Including This Scary Detail...
A retired United States Marine Corps veteran and Federal Air Marshal is feeling the heat after being accused of orchestrating an elaborate nearly three-year scam that involved lying about his military service to score thousands of dollars in free vacations for himself, family members and friends. Dior Jay-Jarrett of Queens, New York, has been charged with wire fraud, according to a complaint filed on March 19 by the Southern District of New York. - Angela Johnson Read More
Just when we thought the feud between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith couldn’t get any worse, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar went on “The Pat McAfee Show” to throw some shade at the brash “First Take” host. - Noah A. McGee Read More
8 / 12
Black Celebs Who Created Terrible Things That We Can’t Get Enough Of: Tyler Perry, Juvenile and And Others
Since Black History Month is every month around these parts, there’s always time to give our heroes our flowers. But for this one, we aren’t talking about all the easy Black heroes, like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Barack Obama or the Black dude who invented potato chips. - Lawrence Ware Read More
9 / 12
This Viral, Messy ‘Family or Fiancé’ Moment Has the Internet Discussing if Black Americans and Nigerians Should Even Bother Marrying Each Other
A clip from the reality TV show “Family or Fiancé,” in which engaged couples must live under the same roof as their concerned — and disapproving — families, has gone viral on TikTok and X, creating discourse across the diaspora. - Mahalia Otshudy Read More
Stephen A. Smith has reached a new low after his latest rant about LeBron James. To catch you up, their beef was first ignited when James confronted Smith on March 6 after the sports analyst spoke ill of his son, Bronny James. Ever since, the pair have been going back and forth with comments about their exchange, and one another. - Noah A. McGee Read More
11 / 12
Heartbreaking! Woman Loses Family Home Over Unpaid Bill Dispute And Then Watches Helplessly as It’s Flipped for Nearly $1 M
A woman in North Carolina says one late payment caused her family’s home to be sold right out from underneath her and allowed someone else to flip it for a considerable profit. Now she’s trying to warn others so that no one else has to experience the same tragic loss. - Angela Johnson Read More