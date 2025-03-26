Social Media is Buzzing About Juju Watkins and Jayden Daniels' Cute Meet-Up Getting Blocked by This Potential Hater

Prior to Juju Watkins’ devastating ACL injury, the star guard for the University of Southern California was making headlines for her cute interactions with Jayden Daniels, the stud quarterback for the Washington Commanders.

On Saturday, Daniels and Watkins were seen sitting in the crowd together taking in an NCAA tournament game between Mississippi State and the University of California, Berkeley. Just hours before, Watkins’ USC Trojans easily won their first-round matchup against UNC Greensboro.

The two seemed to be having a fun time together, as they were both seen smiling and laughing.

Unfortunately for Watkins and Daniels, the fun didn’t last long. The next time the camera panned to the young star athletes, Daniels’ mother, Regina Jackson, was seen sitting between them.

Social media reaction

Much of the conversation on social media related to the role Daniels’ mother played in their interaction, as she essentially cut off the fun conversation the two were having.

Although it’s been unconfirmed if Watkins and Daniels are dating, people on social media ran with the narrative that Daniels’ mother loves to block potential women out of her son’s life, and they aren’t wrong.

In January, a viral clip from the docu-series, “The Money Game,” showed Jackson discussing what worries her most about her son entering the NFL.

She answered, “Them girls.”

“Some girl out here, she’s got a Jayden Daniels wall and her mama says, ‘Hey honey, you’re going to the be the one to get ‘em.’ And I know that sounds crazy, but I guarantee there’s someone who’s trying to get their hooks into Jayden Daniels,” said Jackson. “So thank god he got a mama like me because it ain’t happening.”

What’s the relationship between Watkins and Daniels?

While many were hoping that Watkins and Daniels were more than just friends, rumors circulated on social media that the two are cousins through their mothers.

While it hasn’t been confirmed by Watkins, Daniels or anyone close to them, social media has ran with it.

As of now, nobody really knows anything about their relationship. It was previously rumored that Watkins is dating fellow college basketball player D.J. Wagner, but that also hasn’t been confirmed.

All we know is that Daniels and Watkins are star athletes who both happen to be from Southern California. This interaction could just be a quick conversation between friends. Nothing more and nothing less.