Millions Plan to Protest Trump on April 5, But Black Folks Are Getting a Different Call From Our Ancestors ...Via Tiktok

In the 2024 election, 57 percent of white people voted to elect President Donald Trump a second time. Now, it seems some of them are having buyers remorse and are preparing to get in formation to let him know how they feel about him.

Indivisible, Move On and the Human Rights Campaign are among the groups working together to organize a national day of action on April 5 to protest what President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are doing to the country and the Republican members of Congress who are sitting by and watching it happen.

But as they try to mobilize people to show up at state capitals and congressional offices to make their voices heard, some Black people on TikTok are warning us in the most hilarious way to keep our asses in the house for our own good. In a new viral trend, some Black people are hearing the call of their ancestors telling them to “sit ‘yo Black ass down.”

TikToker @theejoebraxton tells the people planning to march on April 5 to count him out.

“Ya’ll, a Million people are going to march on April 5 – Not me though!!” he captioned his post.

For @moochimaine05, the warning came from his cat, who told him not to join the fight this time.

“Just when I thought I was ready to take on the crowd, my wise feline friend reminded me that sometimes it’s best to take a seat...literally!” he captioned his post.

While the trend is funny, the sentiment is serious, as some suggest Trump may use the moment to declare martial law, leaving people of color in serious danger. If you think he wouldn’t, you only need to look at things he’s already said.

“I think the bigger problem is the enemy from within,” Trump said in an October 2024 interview with Fox News. “We have some very bad people. We have some sick people, radical left lunatics. And I think they’re the big — and it should be very easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military, because they can’t let that happen.”

In a hilarious March 24 post, TikToker @empress_amondi lists ten other things Black people can do that would be a better use of our time than protesting on April 5.

“I need ya’ll to go to the beach and mop up the water,” she said.

“These assignments might take us approximately 4 years to complete,” wrote a commenter.

We think that’s the point.