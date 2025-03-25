White Man Calls Woman 'Fat Black B—' in Viral TikTok... Then Messes Around and Finds Out

Karma was working overtime in the case of two white Alabama men after their racially insensitive interaction with three Black people went viral. Just a clip of the full altercation was caught on video and shared to TikTok, but after it began making rounds online, at least one man involved is facing consequences.

What started as a debate over a parking spot quickly turned racially motivated and down right violent. Now, one of the men— later identified as Brent Jones— has reportedly lost his job after his bosses caught wind of the unbelievable exchange.

According to one of the women involved, @livysotoxicccc on TikTok, she and her two friends— all Black— were sitting in their car when one of them accidentally spilled a drink on himself. Liv later took to TikTok to give her account on exactly what went down next.

“The parking spot next to us was empty, so we open his door. He swiping the ice out the car,” she said. “He mad as hell— he just talking to us.” That’s when a Mustang pulled up and began waiting for the man to close his door so they could take the empty parking spot. “My friend closed the door just a little bit, and then the other boy— he got out the car,” she continued.

The white man first approached the trio respectfully, @livysotoxicccc said before adding, “We just came from church. Nobody finna touch these white people.” The unnamed friend— who was still dealing with the spilled drink— was irritated over the mess, but according to @livysotoxicccc, the white men thought he was being aggressive towards them.

“The other man— the taller one— he got out [the Mustang]” and began yelling at the three Black people, according to @livysotoxicccc. Eventually the argument between the two groups escalated when the Black man went to the trunk to presumably get a towel. “‘Pull the gun out the car!’” @livysotoxicccc claims one of the white men began yelling at her friend. She insisted they didn’t even have a gun, given that one of them was on probation at the time.

According to her, one of the white men pushed her friend, prompting him to grab a “black pole with a sharp end on it” to defend himself. At that point, one of the white guys allegedly pulled out a pocket knife. “It’s like he was waiting to start something with somebody, and we ain’t the ones,” she continued.

Eventually, the two men began walking away, at the same time one of the friends began filming them. In the video, Jones, the taller white man wearing a white short, called one of the women a “fat, Black, b***h.” The another man wearing a green Champion shirt, Spencer Wooster, was seen on camera throwing up the middle finger at the trio. That’s when @livysotoxicccc said she called the police and decided to press charges against the two white men. But that’s not where the story ends...

Since it was uploaded, the video has collected almost 560,000 views online. The altercation even caught the attention of Bill Penney Toyota, the company where Jones reportedly works, who released a statement. “At Bill Penney Motor Co., we hold ourselves and our team members to the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and respect,” the company said. “After careful consideration, we want to clarify that Brent Jones is no longer an employee of our company.”

It’s unclear if Wooster has faced any consequences since the altercation.