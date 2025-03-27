Culture

Heartbreaking! Woman Loses Family Home Over Unpaid Bill Dispute And Then Watches Helplessly as It's Flipped for Nearly $1 M

Taylor Sanders is sharing her story so that no other family has to suffer the same devastating loss

By
Angela Johnson
A woman in North Carolina says one late payment caused her family’s home to be sold right out from underneath her and allowed someone else to flip it for a considerable profit. Now she’s trying to warn others so that no one else has to experience the same tragic loss.

Taylor Sanders said she knew she was behind on a payment of her Homeowners Association (HOA) dues for her home in the Charlotte area. But while she thought the outstanding balance was somewhere around $400, the HOA’s records showed a different amount.

“They said it hadn’t been paid for a year,” Sanders told WSOC TV.

Sanders said she never got any of the communication the HOA says it sent her regarding her unpaid dues until she got a shocking letter in April 2021. That’s when she was notified by the HOA that she owed $1,200 and they were going to foreclose on her home.

The reality of losing her family’s home was hard enough for Sanders, but what happened next was even more painful. According to WSOC, Sanders’ home was sold for $49,000 and then sold by the buyer less than six months later for more than $850,000.

Some property owners pay Homeowners Association Fees (HOA) to cover the costs associated with maintaining common areas, including snow removal, landscaping and swimming pool maintenance.

Now Sanders hopes that by sharing her story, she can help make sure other families don’t have to experience what she and her children went through.

“Oh my God. It’s devastating for my children. I don’t wish this on anyone,” she said. “This is just the beginning. I want to make sure I educate other people. I want to make sure they know about it. I want them to know their rights.”