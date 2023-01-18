The Most Powerful Voices on Black Twitter

Would Twitter be as fun if Black people weren’t on it? For those who don’t know, Black Twitter is simply a community of Black users who utilize the app to argue, laugh, debate and enjoy a news and ideas on the internet. Everything from new music, celeb news to important discussions on how to improve the Black community are discussed . Black twitter also bands together when the world seems to be at our throats and we embrace those who need to be embraced a collective hug.

It doesn’t matter what your follower count is, if you’re Black and follow the right people, you’re in Black Twitter. Here are the accounts that help make it what it is.