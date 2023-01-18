The Most Powerful Voices on Black Twitter

Social Media

The Most Powerful Voices on Black Twitter

Users such as Issa Rae, Bakari Sellers and Josiah Johnson are part of the reason Twitter is fun for Black people.

By
Noah A. McGee
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled The Most Powerful Voices on Black Twitter
Screenshot: @TwitterSupport

Would Twitter be as fun if Black people weren’t on it? For those who don’t know, Black Twitter is simply a community of Black users who utilize the app to argue, laugh, debate and enjoy a news and ideas on the internet. Everything from new music, celeb news to important discussions on how to improve the Black community are discussed. Black twitter also bands together when the world seems to be at our throats and we embrace those who need to be embraced a collective hug.

It doesn’t matter what your follower count is, if you’re Black and follow the right people, you’re in Black Twitter. Here are the accounts that help make it what it is.

Advertisement

2 / 21

Issa Rae (@IssaRae)

Issa Rae (@IssaRae)

Issa Rae made a name for herself on the internet. So it’s no surprise she’s a prominent figure in Black Twitter. Her famous quote, “I’m rooting for everybody Black” is often used on Twitter when award season comes around.

Advertisement

3 / 21

Quinta Brunson (@quintabrunson)

Quinta Brunson (@quintabrunson)

Maybe even more so than Issa, Quinta is a child of the internet and was mostly known for her hilarious skits. She’s been busy thanks to her success with the popular show Abbot Elementary, but she still shows love to her followers on Twitter who have stuck with her since day one.

Advertisement

4 / 21

Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer)

Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer)

2022 was the year of Keke, and she was still the same funny and uplifting personality on Twitter.

Advertisement

5 / 21

Halle Berry (@halleberry)

Halle Berry (@halleberry)

Even though Halle Berry is an Academy Award-winning actress, she treats Twitter like she’s just speaking to a bunch of her friends, being as open as any celebrity on the platform.

Advertisement

6 / 21

Phil Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_)

Phil Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_)

Phil is likely the number-one journalist on social media. Phil Lewis is on top of every story having to do with anything. He’s also from Detroit, so expect a couple of posts about his Lions or Pistons.

Advertisement

7 / 21

Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers)

Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers)

Once a South Carolina House rep., Bakari Sellers is now open and honest about everything going on in the political world. His commentary on Herschel Walker during the Georgia senate race was particularly entertaining. Watching him ignore or troll the racist trolls is always a hoot.

Advertisement

8 / 21

Scottie Beam (@ScottieBeamm)

Scottie Beam (@ScottieBeamm)

This young media mogul is doing her thing when it comes to creating content, but she also has a funny sense of humor on Twitter, commentating on everything from music to current events.

Advertisement

9 / 21

Written By Hanna (@writtenbyhanna)

Written By Hanna (@writtenbyhanna)

The location in her bio reads, “A Nigette Runs This Account.” That should tell you everything you need to know.

Advertisement

10 / 21

Morgan Jerkins (@morganjerkins)

Morgan Jerkins (@morganjerkins)

This New York Times bestselling author is always quick to share new pieces she’s written. But everyone once and a while she’ll share her thoughts on a topic you weren’t expecting.

Advertisement

11 / 21

holistic mami (@LeArielleSimone)

holistic mami (@LeArielleSimone)

“Holistic Nutritionist. Wellness Writer. Traveler. Teaching people how to eat for energy,” is what holistic mami has in her Twitter bio. She’s always trying to send positive energy to her followers and help people be their best selves.

Advertisement

12 / 21

David Dennis Jr. (@daviddtss)

David Dennis Jr. (@daviddtss)

This senior writer for ESPN tweets about more than just sports. He’ll throw up a tweet here and there giving us his opinion on other things going on in the culture, such as how the club used to look when Lil Jon came on.

Advertisement

13 / 21

Hi I’m Solomon (@solomonmissouri)

Hi I’m Solomon (@solomonmissouri)

Just read this legendary thread from Rev. Solomon Missouri, where he gives a long-winded take on why “you don’t wanna be out here,” and you’ll understand why he’s one of the best follows on Black Twitter.

Advertisement

14 / 21

Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54)

Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54)

This man has gifs and memes for days. The former UCLA basketball player just knows how to make people laugh by always tweeting the perfect gif.

Advertisement

15 / 21

Desus Nice (@desusnice)

Desus Nice (@desusnice)

Formerly one of the co-hosts of Desus & Mero, Nice continues to have a strong presence on the bird app. Just like he was on the show, Nice is one of the funniest people out here, tweeting outlandish things such as comparing the golden girls to Jordan shoe models.

Advertisement

16 / 21

Jamilah Lemieux (@jamilahlemieux)

Jamilah Lemieux (@jamilahlemieux)

Like many others on this list, Jamilah is unapologetic about sharing her opinions, especially when it comes to defending other Black women.

Advertisement

17 / 21

Comorienne (@_shamgod)

Comorienne (@_shamgod)

This talented writer is familiar with the ins and outs of Black Twitter, and she’s not afraid to discuss a multitude of topics, ranging from talking about growing up in Brooklyn, to the PinkPanthress and Ice Spice collaboration.

Advertisement

18 / 21

Najma Sharif (@overdramatique)

Najma Sharif (@overdramatique)

This talented writer on Twitter is not afraid to let her thoughts known. Just look at the above tweet and you’ll know she’s not here to play around.

Advertisement

19 / 21

Jemele Hill (@jemelehill)

Jemele Hill (@jemelehill)

Jemele Hill always puts her Blackness front and center. She did it for ESPN, and now she’s doing it on The Atlantic, her podcast and on Twitter.

Advertisement

20 / 21

America Is Musty (@DragonflyJonez)

America Is Musty (@DragonflyJonez)

One of the funniest accounts on Twitter. Anything having to do with rap, sports or pop culture, this account has a tweet for it. I’m not sure he’s even Black, but based on his commentary on the above Tweet, I have a good feeling he is.

Advertisement

21 / 21