The Low-Key, Unsung Heroes of Black Culture Who Don't Get Their Flowers

Since Black History Month is every month around these parts, it’s never too late to show love to the Black folks who made history in surprising ways. These trailblazers defied odds, shattered ceilings, and left indelible marks on our world. Join us on a journey through time as we unveil the extraordinary lives of Black heroes who deserve their long-overdue recognition.
Tyler Perry
Forget a seat at the table, Tyler Perry build the whole damn house — table and chairs included. From a once-homeless aspiring filmmaking to theater extraordinaire and movie mogul, Perry has amassed a billion-dollar fortune and an extremely loyal fan base. We can’t help but clap.
Silkk The Shocker
Silkk The Shocker made millions in rap music, despite some fans calling him out for rapping perpetually off beat. The “Aint My Fault” emcee even addressed the criticism that he can’t find the beat, telling listeners that “As long as I continue to just do me, then you gotta respect it,” to Respect magazine.
Master P
Related to Silkk The Shocker is his brother Master P. The No Limit Records founder not only enjoyed a career in hip hop, he was even signed to the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors’ training rosters, even playing in one preseason game. His successful entrepreneur endeavors, including snacks, pancake mix, and a travel agency, proves he’s a master — no pun intended — of all trades.
Matthew Henson
Matthew Henson was the first Black man to go to the North Pole wearing a playa coat and a fly panky ring. And he’s totally real...look him up. How could we not stan?
Jheri Redding
One of two white men to make this list, Jheri Redding, will forever be remembered by us-folk. Why? Because he invented a hairstyle beloved by rappers and aunties worldwide: the Jheri curl.
“Just let your soulll glowww!”
Latrell Sprewell
Latrell had Black men in a chokehold with his spinning rims in the 2000s. And if you couldn’t afford those trailblazing spinning rums, you just had to settle for spinning hubcaps.
Nathaniel Alexander
Alexander was a folding chair innovator whose invention was later a symbol of liberation during the Great Montgomery, Alabama, riverfront brawl on Aug. 5, 2023. We must salute him, and his unsuspecting invention for self-defense.
Nanas
We salute the Memaws and Madeas who refused to take the plastic off the couch. We have no idea why, but they never took it off. Not even if company came over, and yes, the hot, sticky plastic got stuck on the back of our thighs trying to get up and, we somehow survived.
Jerome
We don’t know his name for certain, but legend has it that it was a great Black innovator named Jerome who first thought to put 10s in the trunk of a car. This great Black American brought so much joy to the life of many in the south. Thank you, Jerome.
A Great American
Whoever thought to have Bugs Bunny dress like a thug in the 1990s must be protected at all costs. We’re unsure if they are part of the Black community, but given how many Black folks wore these shirts in the 90s, it may be safe to assume they are.
Juvenile
Finally, we salute the man who gave us the second Negro National Anthem, Juvenile. We will forever remember the song “Back That Azz Up,” a 1998 anthem that commands a swift move to the nearest dance floor and a flood of twerking despite your current location. He’s still taking over for the nine-nine and the 2000.
Al Copeland
The second white man to make the list, Copeland is the founder of the source of great joy for Black folks everywhere: Popeyes Chicken. (The best resturants are found in New Orleans, Louisiana. I don’t know why, but the chicken out of that city hits different.)
(Uncle) Nearest Green
The former slave who taught Jack Daniels how to make Tennessee whiskey, Nearest’s story was lost to history. Thankfully his story is now known. Hopefully Black folks will stop buying the inferior Hennessy and drink something good. (Yes. Even Hennessy Pure White is trash.)