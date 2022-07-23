August is almost here. And while most of your favorite television shows are still on summer vacation, there’s no better time like the present to pick up a book. Fortunately, there are some gripping memoirs, fabulous fiction and futuristic dystopian tales hitting bookstore and library shelves this August. In fact, after we published our initial list, we found five more great titles we missed the first time around! So get your book club in formation and check out some of the books by Black authors we can’t wait to dive into this August.