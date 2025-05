If you’re reading this and you haven’t already bought a gift for that special mother, grandmother or aunt in your life, shame on you. But lucky for you, you’ve come to the right place. From flowers to self-care and home decor we’ve rounded up some of our favorite gifts for mom that you can still get to her on time.

Check out our list of best last-minute Mother’s Day gifts for the Black mom in your life. And whatever you do, don’t even think about getting her a vacuum.