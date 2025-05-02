House Minority Leader Jeffries Lays Out His Hopes For 2024, Unity With The Squad & Others
Trump Responds to Stephen A. Smith Running for President, Candace Owens Speaks Out Against Trump, 15 Unbelievable Things Since Trump Took Office, Trump Replaces Obama's Portrait in White House, Indiana’s MAGA Lt. Governor Defends Slavery Norm, Cory Booker and Hakeem Jeffries Take on Trump, Should Black People Sit Out Protesting and More Political News From the Week

Politics

Trump Responds to Stephen A. Smith Running for President, Candace Owens Speaks Out Against Trump, 15 Unbelievable Things Since Trump Took Office, Trump Replaces Obama's Portrait in White House, Indiana’s MAGA Lt. Governor Defends Slavery Norm, Cory Booker and Hakeem Jeffries Take on Trump, Should Black People Sit Out Protesting and More Political News From the Week

It's hard to keep up with all the political drama, so here's everything you might've missed this week.

By
Phenix S Halley
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Trump Responds to Stephen A. Smith Running for President, Candace Owens Speaks Out Against Trump, 15 Unbelievable Things Since Trump Took Office, Trump Replaces Obama&#39;s Portrait in White House, Indiana’s MAGA Lt. Governor Defends Slavery Norm, Cory Booker and Hakeem Jeffries Take on Trump, Should Black People Sit Out Protesting and More Political News From the Week
Graphic: Images: Cindy Ord, Andrew Harnik, Jason Davis, Kevin Dietsch, Getty Images
Trump’s Shocking Response to Stephen A. Smith Running for President in 2028

Image for article titled Trump Responds to Stephen A. Smith Running for President, Candace Owens Speaks Out Against Trump, 15 Unbelievable Things Since Trump Took Office, Trump Replaces Obama&#39;s Portrait in White House, Indiana’s MAGA Lt. Governor Defends Slavery Norm, Cory Booker and Hakeem Jeffries Take on Trump, Should Black People Sit Out Protesting and More Political News From the Week
Photo: Cindy Ord, Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump just celebrated 100 days in office, but he’s already thinking about the next election. Unlike in recent months when he toyed with possibly running for a third term— which the Constitution explicitly denounces by the way— Trump is now posing another man add his name to the 2028 ballot. — Phenix S Halley

3 / 13

Candace Owens Finally Speaks Out Against Trump for This Reason, and Black TikTok is Shook!

Candace Owens is seen on set of “Candace” on April 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Photo: Jason Davis (Getty Images)

Candace Owens has always been an avid supporter of Donald Trump. The far-right commentator religiously stands ten-toes down for his administration and often dominates headlines for her dangerous rhetoric, including blaming George Floyd for his own death, labeling Black Lives Matter a “terrorist” organization, and defending Harvey Weinstein. But, are the tides turning...? — Angela Wilson

15 Unbelievable Things That Happened Since Trump Became President

Image for article titled Trump Responds to Stephen A. Smith Running for President, Candace Owens Speaks Out Against Trump, 15 Unbelievable Things Since Trump Took Office, Trump Replaces Obama&#39;s Portrait in White House, Indiana’s MAGA Lt. Governor Defends Slavery Norm, Cory Booker and Hakeem Jeffries Take on Trump, Should Black People Sit Out Protesting and More Political News From the Week
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

It seems like ever since President Donald Trump got back into office, the whole world’s been turned upside down. From legislation getting rid of the Department of Education to deporting U.S. born citizens without due process, if you asked us six months ago if any of this would happen in the first four months of 2025, we simply wouldn’t believe you. So now, The Root is taking a look back at all the crazy, unbelievable things that have happened right under our noses. — Phenix S Halley

Trump Ditches Obama’s White House Portrait, Hangs His Own — You’ll Never Guess Which

Image for article titled Trump Responds to Stephen A. Smith Running for President, Candace Owens Speaks Out Against Trump, 15 Unbelievable Things Since Trump Took Office, Trump Replaces Obama&#39;s Portrait in White House, Indiana’s MAGA Lt. Governor Defends Slavery Norm, Cory Booker and Hakeem Jeffries Take on Trump, Should Black People Sit Out Protesting and More Political News From the Week
Photo: Getty Images

President Donald Trump has made no secret about his hostility towards former President Barack Obama, using his platform to spread misinformation, including claims that Obama was not born in this country and calling him the founder of ISIS. But late last week, Trump took the pettiness to a whole new level of low, showing some not-so-subtle shade to America’s first Black President. — Angela Johnson

Indiana’s MAGA Lt. Governor Dragged for Defending Slavery Legislation. Here’s Why He’s Got it All The Way Wrong

Image for article titled Trump Responds to Stephen A. Smith Running for President, Candace Owens Speaks Out Against Trump, 15 Unbelievable Things Since Trump Took Office, Trump Replaces Obama&#39;s Portrait in White House, Indiana’s MAGA Lt. Governor Defends Slavery Norm, Cory Booker and Hakeem Jeffries Take on Trump, Should Black People Sit Out Protesting and More Political News From the Week
Screenshot: X

Leave it to a white Republican to defend an old slavery legislation. Ind. Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith is catching heat after he took to social media in an attempted “gotcha” moment. — Phenix S Halley

Cory Booker, Hakeem Jeffries’ Latest Trump Protest at the Capitol Has MAGA Hot on Social Media

Image for article titled Trump Responds to Stephen A. Smith Running for President, Candace Owens Speaks Out Against Trump, 15 Unbelievable Things Since Trump Took Office, Trump Replaces Obama&#39;s Portrait in White House, Indiana’s MAGA Lt. Governor Defends Slavery Norm, Cory Booker and Hakeem Jeffries Take on Trump, Should Black People Sit Out Protesting and More Political News From the Week
Photo: Pete Marovich (Getty Images)

As thousands of Americans nation-wide continue to flood the streets to protest President Donald Trump’s administration, it seems some of the most influential Democrats are taking a page out of the same book. But despite their efforts to take a stand, Democrats still facing criticism from Americans saying they’re not doing enough. And you can probably guess whose cries are loudest. — Phenix S Halley

Black America is Divided on Whether it Was OK to Sit out the April 5 Protests

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 05: Demonstrators participate in the “Hands Off!” National day of action on April 05, 2025 in New York City.
Photo: Bryan Bedder (Getty Images)

Millions of people sent a message to President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on April 5 as part of the Hands Off! Day of Action organized in opposition to the policies of the Trump administration, including sweeping tariffs and massive cuts to federal agencies. According to reporting from CNN, over 1,400 “Hands Off!” protests events took place at state capitals, federal buildings and other locations around the country. — Angela Johnson

5 Biggest Takeaways from Kamala Harris’ First Major Post-White House Speech

Image for article titled Trump Responds to Stephen A. Smith Running for President, Candace Owens Speaks Out Against Trump, 15 Unbelievable Things Since Trump Took Office, Trump Replaces Obama&#39;s Portrait in White House, Indiana’s MAGA Lt. Governor Defends Slavery Norm, Cory Booker and Hakeem Jeffries Take on Trump, Should Black People Sit Out Protesting and More Political News From the Week
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Americans have been impatiently waiting for former Vice President Kamala Harris to speak to the people after leaving the White House. In her first major speech since President Donald Trump took office, Harris spoke during the Emerge’s 20th anniversary gala in San Francisco. — Phenix S Halley

Why Nelly Is Getting Dragged for These Comments About President Donald Trump

Nelly, left; President Donald Trump.
Photo: Paras Griffinfor Idol Roc; Win McNamee (Getty Images)

Rapper Nelly is back in the headlines again and it’s unfortunately due to his ties with President Trump. And just like the last time he took over the timelines, this latest update has his fans equally as upset. — Shanelle Genai

MAGA Politician Calls Al Green Racial Slur for Protesting Trump, but That’s Not All

Image for article titled Trump Responds to Stephen A. Smith Running for President, Candace Owens Speaks Out Against Trump, 15 Unbelievable Things Since Trump Took Office, Trump Replaces Obama&#39;s Portrait in White House, Indiana’s MAGA Lt. Governor Defends Slavery Norm, Cory Booker and Hakeem Jeffries Take on Trump, Should Black People Sit Out Protesting and More Political News From the Week
Photo: Win McNamee, Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

It looks like the GOP is still reeling over Texas Rep. Al Green’s demonstration against President Donald Trump. And in latest news, one Tennessee republican is catching heat after her recent remarks about the 77-year-old congressman took a racial turn. — Phenix S Halley

Black America Responds to Trump’s Student Loan Order

Image for article titled Trump Responds to Stephen A. Smith Running for President, Candace Owens Speaks Out Against Trump, 15 Unbelievable Things Since Trump Took Office, Trump Replaces Obama&#39;s Portrait in White House, Indiana’s MAGA Lt. Governor Defends Slavery Norm, Cory Booker and Hakeem Jeffries Take on Trump, Should Black People Sit Out Protesting and More Political News From the Week
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Another order from President Donald Trump that seems to prove to some Americans he doesn’t give a damn. At the top of this week, he announced the collection of federal student loans by pretty much any means necessary. All the folks who ain’t vote for him are pissed. — Kalyn Womack

