Trump Responds to Stephen A. Smith Running for President, Candace Owens Speaks Out Against Trump, 15 Unbelievable Things Since Trump Took Office, Trump Replaces Obama's Portrait in White House, Indiana’s MAGA Lt. Governor Defends Slavery Norm, Cory Booker and Hakeem Jeffries Take on Trump, Should Black People Sit Out Protesting and More Political News From the Week

President Donald Trump just celebrated 100 days in office, but he’s already thinking about the next election. Unlike in recent months when he toyed with possibly running for a third term— which the Constitution explicitly denounces by the way— Trump is now posing another man add his name to the 2028 ballot. — Phenix S Halley
Candace Owens has always been an avid supporter of Donald Trump. The far-right commentator religiously stands ten-toes down for his administration and often dominates headlines for her dangerous rhetoric, including blaming George Floyd for his own death, labeling Black Lives Matter a “terrorist” organization, and defending Harvey Weinstein. But, are the tides turning...? — Angela Wilson
It seems like ever since President Donald Trump got back into office, the whole world’s been turned upside down. From legislation getting rid of the Department of Education to deporting U.S. born citizens without due process, if you asked us six months ago if any of this would happen in the first four months of 2025, we simply wouldn’t believe you. So now, The Root is taking a look back at all the crazy, unbelievable things that have happened right under our noses. — Phenix S Halley
President Donald Trump has made no secret about his hostility towards former President Barack Obama, using his platform to spread misinformation, including claims that Obama was not born in this country and calling him the founder of ISIS. But late last week, Trump took the pettiness to a whole new level of low, showing some not-so-subtle shade to America’s first Black President. — Angela Johnson
Indiana’s MAGA Lt. Governor Dragged for Defending Slavery Legislation. Here’s Why He’s Got it All The Way Wrong
Leave it to a white Republican to defend an old slavery legislation. Ind. Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith is catching heat after he took to social media in an attempted “gotcha” moment. — Phenix S Halley
As thousands of Americans nation-wide continue to flood the streets to protest President Donald Trump’s administration, it seems some of the most influential Democrats are taking a page out of the same book. But despite their efforts to take a stand, Democrats still facing criticism from Americans saying they’re not doing enough. And you can probably guess whose cries are loudest. — Phenix S Halley
Millions of people sent a message to President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on April 5 as part of the Hands Off! Day of Action organized in opposition to the policies of the Trump administration, including sweeping tariffs and massive cuts to federal agencies. According to reporting from CNN, over 1,400 “Hands Off!” protests events took place at state capitals, federal buildings and other locations around the country. — Angela Johnson
Americans have been impatiently waiting for former Vice President Kamala Harris to speak to the people after leaving the White House. In her first major speech since President Donald Trump took office, Harris spoke during the Emerge’s 20th anniversary gala in San Francisco. — Phenix S Halley
Rapper Nelly is back in the headlines again and it’s unfortunately due to his ties with President Trump. And just like the last time he took over the timelines, this latest update has his fans equally as upset. — Shanelle Genai
It looks like the GOP is still reeling over Texas Rep. Al Green’s demonstration against President Donald Trump. And in latest news, one Tennessee republican is catching heat after her recent remarks about the 77-year-old congressman took a racial turn. — Phenix S Halley
Another order from President Donald Trump that seems to prove to some Americans he doesn’t give a damn. At the top of this week, he announced the collection of federal student loans by pretty much any means necessary. All the folks who ain’t vote for him are pissed. — Kalyn Womack