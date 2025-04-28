5 States That Insist On Celebrating Confederate Memorial Day Every... Single... Year

Even though it’s been 160 years since the Civil War ended, Black Americans are still feeling the effects of the war that almost tore the nation apart over slavery. The pain and betrayal stemming from the Civil War continues to be a sore spot of conversation in the country, so of course when several southern states continue to celebrate Confederate Memorial Day, it cuts a little deeper.

The holiday was created to honor fallen Confederate soldiers. Georgia was the first state to mark Confederate Memorial Day as a state holiday, according to Savannah Now. It wasn’t until the the Charleston 9 Massacre that former Ga. Gov. Nathan Deal eliminated Confederate Memorial Day in his state, citing its offensive history.

Elizabeth Rutherford Ellis is typically regarded as the mastermind behind the so-called great holiday. She chose April 26, which is also the first anniversary of Confederate Gen. Johnston’s surrender to Union Major Gen. Sherman, as Confederate Memorial Day. Since then, several states have adopted the commemoration. Here’s a list of several states that still celebrate.

1. Alabama

Every fourth Monday in April is celebrated as Confederate Memorial Day in Alabama, according to WHNT. That means today, April 28, is recognized as an official holiday in the state. Alabama’s history with the holiday goes back to 1901, when Confederate Memorial Day was made a state holiday, according to the Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Interestingly enough, this is one of three Confederate-related state holidays celebrated. Alabama also celebrates Robert E. Lee Day in January and Confederate President Jefferson Davis’ birthday in June.

2. Florida

Like other southern states, Florida added Confederate Memorial Day as an official holiday in 1895, along with Gen. Lee’s birthday, according to Jacksonville.com. Today, the sunshine state celebrates the holiday every year on April 26.

Controversy over Confederate Memorial Day

3. Texas

Texas celebrates Confederate Heroes Day on Jan. 19. According to the Texas Tribune, the holiday honors the lives of the Confederate president and Gen. Lee. Texas used to separate the birthdays of Davis and Lee with different holidays, but in 1973, they decided to consolidated into Confederate Heroes Day.

As you can expect, every year this holiday is celebrated, it’s also met with backlash from folks who view Confederate Heroes Day as disrespectful to the legacy of slavery. In 2023, a bill was filed to get rid of the holiday. Rep. Christina Morales said “We cannot stand by as our state continues to formally celebrate and glorify the men who believed so deeply that Black men and women did not have rights, that they would go to war.”

4. Mississippi

When Confederate Memorial Day is celebrated in Mississippi, government workers also get paid for their holiday off. Pushback surrounding the day has been championed by leaders like Sen. Derrick Simmons, who said the holiday is racist and “awful for Mississippians.” He even wrote an op-ed for Mississippi Today saying, “Celebrating Confederate Memorial Day is not only racist but is bad policy, bad governance and a deep stain on the values we claim to uphold today.”

5. South Carolina

May 10 marks the annual Confederate Memorial Day in South Carolina. According to Greenville Online, on this day, state offices and other businesses in the state are closed. Recently, there have been efforts to get rid of the holiday. In 2022, lawmakers proposed replacing Confederate Memorial Day with Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19.