5 Biggest Takeaways from Kamala Harris' First Major Post-White House Speech

Americans have been impatiently waiting for former Vice President Kamala Harris to speak to the people after leaving the White House. In her first major speech since President Donald Trump took office, Harris spoke during the Emerge’s 20th anniversary gala in San Francisco.

The Root's Exclusive Interview with Gov Wes Moore CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Root's Exclusive Interview with Gov. Wes Moore

The Root's Exclusive Interview with Gov Wes Moore CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Root's Exclusive Interview with Gov. Wes Moore

The 16-minute speech was nothing short of inspiring for many Americans feeling hopeless in the midst of Trump’s ongoing attacks on education, diversity and immigration. Harris kept the vibes mostly upbeat, and if you missed it, here’s what you need to know.

Advertisement

Trump’s 100 Days

Harris’ speech coincided with the completion of Trump’s first 100 days. The Democrat acknowledged this saying “instead of the administration working to advance America’s highest ideals, we are witnessing the wholesale abandonment of those ideals.”

Advertisement

Harris went on to spotlight ongoing protests happening around the country against Trump. “What we are also seeing in these last 14 weeks is Americans using their voice and showing their courage,” she said. Harris went on to call out the administration for “counting on the notion that fear can be contagious.” Because according to her, there’s one thing they overlooked. “Courage is contagious,” Harris told the cheering crowd.

‘Greatest Manmade Economic Crisis’

Trump promised lower prices and a golden age of economic success. So far, he hasn’t honored those promises to the American people, and Harris called him out on it. “The president’s reckless tariffs hurt workers and families... devastate the retirement accounts that people spent a lifetime paying into and paralyze American businesses large and small,” she said.

Advertisement

She continued, “Some people are describing what’s been happening in recent months as absolute chaos. And of course I understand why.” Harris went on to gently say I told you so. “It’s certainly true of those tariffs. Tariffs that — as I predicted — are clearly inviting a recession,” she said.

WATCH: Harris accuses Trump of ‘wholesale abandonment’ of American ideals in post-election speech

Shouting Out Leaders, Movements Across the Country

While Harris was in hibernation following her November loss, other political leaders were picking up the slack. The former vice president gave them a shoutout saying, “The courage of all these Americans inspires me... including congressional leaders like Cory Booker, Chris Van Hollen, Chris Murphy, Jasmine Crockett, Maxwell Frost, AOC and Bernie Sanders.” She continued adding “All of who, in different ways have been speaking with moral clarity.”

Advertisement

Warning About a ‘Constitutional Crisis’

The checks and balance system on which America was built on has shockingly been called into question by the president and his cabinet. “We here know that when the checks and balances ultimately collapse, if Congress fails to do its part, or if the courts fail to do their part, or if both do their part but the president defies them anyway… that is called a constitutional crisis,” Harris said during her speech.

Advertisement

According to her, if this crisis becomes a reality, it will “eventually impact everyone.” She continued, “If that happens, [then] the one check, the one balance, the one power that must not fail is the voice of the people.”

Inspiring Hope

In the midst of what seems like chaos, Harris was able to give folks a little hope. “A lot of folks are wondering what’s going to guide us through this moment. How are we all going to figure out how to chart the course?” Harris asked.

Advertisement

She went on to describe a viral video of a group of elephants instinctively huddling together during an earthquake. They did so to protect the most vulnerable elephants in the herd. “What a powerful metaphor,” Harris said. “We know those who try to incite fear are most effective when they divide and conquer, when they separate the herd, when they try to make everyone think they are alone.”

She concluded by encouraging folks to keep up the good work. “Mobilizing is as important as ever. Running for office is as important as ever,” she said. Hopefully, Harris’ reappearance marks her official return to politics. Because just as she stated, the country needs strong leadership to represent all Americans.