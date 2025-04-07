Black Folks Reclaimed Our Time and Skipped the April 5 Trump Protests, But Social Media is Divided on if We Did the Right Thing

Millions of people sent a message to President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on April 5 as part of the Hands Off! Day of Action organized in opposition to the policies of the Trump administration, including sweeping tariffs and massive cuts to federal agencies. According to reporting from CNN, over 1,400 “Hands Off!” protests events took place at state capitals, federal buildings and other locations around the country.

But while we’ve seen stunning images of crowds in places like Washington, D.C., New York City, Cincinnati, Ohio and Phoenix one segment of the population seemed to be visibly missing from all of the pictures and video – Black folks.

When news of the day of protests was announced, Black people sent a resounding message to organizers saying that after showing up to vote for Kamala Harris in the November 2024 election, they were obeying the call of the ancestors to sit this one out. And as they watched from their windows and their couches, most seemed to be ok with not being a part of the action and content with letting others (read: white people) pick up the slack.

“Our people did good 🖤🖤 I’m so proud of us. Blk people do stand together,” wrote one commenter on a TikTok video of protest footage from around the country.

Others pointed out that because there were so few Black and Brown people at events around the country, the police had no reason to see the protesters as a threat.

“Notice how since we’re not out there the police have been “hands off”?” wrote someone else.

But there was also another contingent of Black people who argued that this is no time to sit down, including commenters on @princesslela95's video where she appears to be checking for Black people who didn’t understand the assignment to skip the protests and use Saturday as a day of rest.

“As black people, we SHOULD be at these protests. we did our part but some DIDNT. 89 million people didnt vote because some COULDNT. do it for the people who cant because we CAN,” wrote someone in the comments.

Others agreed, arguing that we have to be our own voice because no one else is coming to save us.

“We can’t be complicit the only ppl who can liberate black ppl is ourselves. GET UP,” wrote another commenter on TikTok.