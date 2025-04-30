Why Nelly Is Getting Dragged for These Comments About President Donald Trump

Rapper Nelly is back in the headlines again and it’s unfortunately due to his ties with President Trump. And just like the last time he took over the timelines, this latest update has his fans equally as upset.

If you’ll remember, back in January, the “Country Grammar” rapper shocked his fanbase after it was revealed he’d be one of the artists performing at Trump’s inauguration. Though the backlash was swift and heavy, Nelly stood ten toes down on his decision, calling it “an honor” and telling folks in an interview at the time that he wasn’t doing it for the money.

“I’m not doing this for money, I’m doing this because it’s an honor,” he explained. “I respect the office. It don’t matter who is in office. The same way our brothers and sisters go to war to put their life on the line for whoever is in office. So, if they can put their life on the line for whoever is in office, I can damn sure perform for whoever is in office.”

Fast forward to Tuesday and the rapper is once again facing criticism—this time for giving a positive outlook on how the Trump’s been doing in his first 100 days in office. Speaking to Fox News at Stagecoach, the “Hot in Herre” rapper was asked how he felt about the president’s record low approval rating and the way the country was going under Trump’s regime and let’s just say his response was...interesting.

“I’m all for everybody staying positive about any and everything,” he said. “I’m a glass half-full type of guy. I’m more empowered on bringing people together and making sure that we all get what we need, when we need it and why we need it.”

Naturally, as his comments began to make the rounds on social media, fans and others were once again met with disappointment and wasted no time airing out their feelings.

“Urging positivity during the rise of a fascist regime is insane. Sir, you have a family,” wrote one user in the comments section of The ShadeRoom’s post.

“The only reason y’all giving Nelly grace is because of Ashanti,” said another.

“He know he voted for the wrong person, the glass is literally empy,” one other user said.

Added another, “I liked Nelly better when he didn’t have this much air time on the internet.”

One other user wrote: “Choosing to ignore the constant attack on Black history and the Black community is not staying positive, it’s being cowardice.”