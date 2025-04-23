Candace Owens Finally Speaks Out Against Trump for This Reason, and Black TikTok is Shook!

Candace Owens has always been an avid supporter of Donald Trump. The far-right commentator religiously stands ten-toes down for his administration and often dominates headlines for her dangerous rhetoric, including blaming George Floyd for his own death, labeling Black Lives Matter a “terrorist” organization, and defending Harvey Weinstein. But, are the tides turning...?

A clip shared on TikTok of Owens describing how “the Trump administration is fighting against free speech in America. And that is very sad for me to say and to report as someone whose been a supporter of Donald Trump,” is going viral.

“We cannot allow our rights to be infringed upon. And if you think it’s gonna stop with college campuses, you’re out of your mind,” she continued. Her mention of “college campuses” is in reference to Harvard University, who is suing the Trump administration for threatening to withhold federal funding if the school did not comply with its list of demands.

The lawsuit, per ABC News, is asking a judge to block the funding freeze because the move is “unlawful and beyond the government’s authority.” University lawyers claim the administration is violating the First Amendment and is unlawfully using funding as “leverage to gain control of academic decision-making at Harvard.”

Earlier this month, the Trump administration says the Ivy League university failed to confront antisemitism on campus. In response, they froze $2.2 billion in grants, $60 million in contracts, and plans to yank an additional one billion in medical research funding.

“So you better buck up and root for Harvard University in this fight. You better hope they defeat the Trump administration,” Owens said. “It’s not anti-Semitism, it’s anti-Catholic.”

In another clip, the 35-year-old blasted “Trump’s former ambassador to Israel David Friedman” who is “now suggesting that me and Tucker Carlson should be arrested and sent to prison” for their opinions. She inserted a snippet of Friedman declaring how he doesn’t “like any of these anti-Semites. But we can put them in jail. We can make their lives miserable. We can cut off their funding.”

“It’s insane! Time for America to wake up to what is happening,” Owens, who tweeted how she’s “finally free” after leaving The Daily Wire, a conservative publication co-founded by Ben Shapiro, last year. “Because Trump is being surrounded by ultra Zionists who are getting him to take stances that are running counter to freedom. They are trying to infringe upon our speech in ways that are getting very dark and very creepy.”

She states: “It’s not what we signed up for.”



