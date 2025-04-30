15 Unbelievable Things That Happened Since Trump Became President

It was reported this month that college students across the nation are losing their student visas, according to NBC News. So far, 800 students have had their visas revoked, and to make matters even worse, many of them are being deported without due process. Students like Mahmoud Khalil, from Columbia University and Rümeysa Öztürk of Tufts University were detained and held by ICE. Khalil’s detention was appealed in court, according to CNN. Öztürk is still in custody. None of the students who have been detained have criminal records or have been charged with any crimes.