Dems Want Lauren Boebert to Pay for This 'Derogatory' Statement About Al Green Following His Trump Speech Protest

Candace McDuffie
Conservative Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has a history of offensive behavior. Her latest remarks about Texas Rep. Al Green have been widely viewed as racist—and now a House Democrat wants Boebert censured.

Last week, Boebert voiced her disapproval for Green’s actions during Trump’s Congress address during an appearance on “Real America’s Voice.” Green was protesting Medicaid cuts proposed by the administration. He was eventually escorted out of the U.S. Capitol chamber and censured for a “breach of proper conduct.”

“Al Green was given multiple opportunities to stand down, to sit down, to behave, to show decorum. And he did not,” Boebert said. “For him to go and shake his pimp cane at President Trump was absolutely abhorrent.”

On Monday (March 10), Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Chrissy Houlahan called the remarks “racist and derogatory” before introducing a motion seeking to censure Boebert.

“After my discussion on the House floor last week when Speaker Johnson told me he’d have to censure half the members if he actually enforced the rules of the Congress, I decided to help, and tonight introduced a resolution to censure Representative Boebert for her racist and derogatory statements about Representative Al Green (D-TX),” Houlahan explained in a press release.

During a second appearance on “Real America’s Voice” Tuesday, Boebert doubled down on what she said about the Democratic Texas rep.

“I have seen [Green] shake [his cane] for years all throughout the Capitol during any meeting that I’ve ever been present with him in, and if that gold-plated cane isn’t a pimp cane, I don’t know what is,” Boebert stated.

She also asked if Houlahan was “racist.” “Are only Blacks pimps? Is that what I’m hearing? Are there no cisgender white pimps in America?”

Interestingly enough, Boebert has her own past of speaking out of turn on the house floor. Back in 2022, she — alongside Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene —heckled former President Biden. Neither woman was censured.

One year later, Greene heckled Biden again and shouted “Liar!” during one of his speeches. A motion to censure her was introduced, but it never passed.