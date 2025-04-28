Cory Booker, Hakeem Jeffries' Latest Trump Protest at the Capitol Has MAGA Hot on Social Media

As thousands of Americans nation-wide continue to flood the streets to protest President Donald Trump’s administration, it seems some of the most influential Democrats are taking a page out of the same book. But despite their efforts to take a stand, Democrats still facing criticism from Americans saying they’re not doing enough. And you can probably guess whose cries are loudest.

Over the weekend, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and N.J. Sen. Cory Booker organized a 12-hour sit-in on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. Dozens of folks showed up with signs, songs and testimony in hopes of preventing Republicans from passing a budget bill, which will cut $1.5 trillion in federal spending, according to the Guardian.

While some see the move by Booker and Jeffries as patriotic, MAGA supporters and other frustrated Americans had more colorful things to say.

“You morons think singing in the street b!tcing and moaning about President Trump helps you guys in anyway,” @JayTC53 wrote on X. “Democrat party not only is the largest criminal organization in history they’re the most useless group of low IQ morons put together.”

The sit-in began around 6 a.m. on Sunday (April 27), around the same time Booker and Jeffries would usually be getting ready to go to church, according to the politicians. “Martin Luther King said, ‘Budgets are moral documents,’ and that’s the spirit we come here with this morning,” Booker said before encouraging attendees to “give your own testimony to your moral urgency that you feel, to maybe your faith traditions or moral traditions that...motivate you at this moment to speak out, maybe share your story of what the threat of this bill does to you and your lives.”

Another user, @Daveywavey1087, was critical of the protest asking, “Are we paying you to sit on steps now and spout a bunch of bulls**t? Get to work you bunch of morons!!” @Dom_R52 shared a similar complaint writing, “Sitting on your ass and doing nothing substantial. Sounds about right.”

But while MAGA continued to flood social media with negative reviews of the Democrats’ efforts, other folks saw the sit-in as a step in the right direction. “Put respect on Senator Cory booker and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Name,” @2RawTooReal tweeted.

It’s no secret many Americans feel helpless against cuts to the government, controversial ICE raids and the end of DEI, but for some, Booker and Jeffries’ protest is a sliver of hope. On X, @cwebbonline said, “This is how you lead—by bringing the people in, showing what’s at stake, and speaking in a way regular folks can actually relate to.”

The sit-in is just one of the many efforts by Democrats to speak out against Trump and other Republicans. Earlier this month, Booker broke the record for the longest speech on the Senate floor in protest against Trump.

From Minn. Gov. Tim Walz’s national town hall tour to Texas Rep. Al Green interrupting Trump during his first address to Congress, the Democrats are clearly getting in the field. Although, the jury’s still out on just how effective recent efforts have been against Trump’s plans.