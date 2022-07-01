The Fourth of July weekend is upon us. And as you’re putting the finishing touches on your cookout menu, you can’t forget to make sure your playlist is on point. The right music can make or break your BBQ, and can mean the difference between a festival worthy of fireworks and one that’s over before the sun goes down.

When I’m not writing, I DJ, so I take my music seriously. But I’m also over 40, which means I have a special place in my heart for music from the 80s and 90s (sorry, Doja Cat). If you need a little inspiration, check out our ultimate BBQ playlist that will have everyone at your cookout from 8 to 80 dancing non stop. And if you think there’s a song we missed, be sure to let us know what’s on your cookout playlist in the comment section.