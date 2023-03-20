These Are Not Your Granny's Bonnets

Whether it’s to cover up a not-so-great hair day or to add a pop of color to your outfit (or a little bit of both), a head wrap is an accessory that can work overtime. But if that wrap is made of the wrong material, it can do more harm than good, leaving your hair looking frizzy and flawed. So we’ve rounded up some of the cutest coverings for your hair that are silk and satin lined for your protection. If you’re looking for the best head wraps, scarves and turbans that won’t damage your do, we’ve got you covered.
Grace Eleyae - Silk Turban Style Headband ($35)
If you’re looking to keep loose strands of hair in check, try this silk headband from Grace Eleyae. It pulls hair away from your face while protecting you from breakage around the hairline. And the adjustable elastic keeps the band in place without giving you a headache.
Grace Eleyae - All-Satin Knot Turban ($40)
If you’re looking for more coverage, check out the all-satin knot turban from Grace Eleyae, a machine-washable turban that helps keep your hair from being dry and brittle. We love the adjustable ties inside that help you find your perfect fit.
Glow by Daye - LuxStretch™️ Satin Scarves ($24.99)
Try getting creative with your covering with the LuxStretch™️ Satin Scarves from Glow by Daye. They’re made with high grade charmeuse satin to keep your hair’s moisture locked in. And the LuxStretch™️ design gives just the right amount of stretch and keeps the scarf from slipping off. It’s available in 7 color choices, so you can have one for every day of the week.
Wrap Life - Satin Lined Winter Turban ($22)
You don’t have to sacrifice style when the temperature drops. Keep it cute in the cold with this Satin-Lined Winter Turban from The Wrap Life.
KinApparel - Thick Satin Lined Hoodie ($79.99)
Protect your hair while you stay cozy with this super-comfy satin-lined hoodie, a gender-neutral pullover from Shark Tank contestant KinApparel. Available in sizes XS - 4XL, the hood is double-layered with high-grade satin to protect your tresses.
KinApparel - Grey Puff Beanie ($25)
Warm on the outside and silky on the inside, the puff beanie from KINApparel is exactly what your updo is asking for during the winter months. One satisfied customer wrote, “It’s so soft and it keeps my head really cozy. Can’t wait to wear during the winter season!”
Cee Cee’s Closet - Adita Slik Lined Shortie ($30)
You can breathe life into any outfit with the Adita Silk Lined Shortie from Cee Cee’s Closet. This handmade cotton head wrap has a silk lining to keep your curls covered safely.
Cee Cee’s Closet - Satin Shortie Wig Grip Bundle ($35)
Keep your wrapped hair healthy with this Satin Shortie Wig Grip Bundle from Cee Cee’s Closet. This bundle comes with a wig grip to keep your wrap from slipping.
Constant Covering - Olivia Stretch Turban & Wrap 2 Pieces ($49.99)
Protecting your hair has never been easier with the handmade stretch turban from Constant Covering. The pre-tied turban is lined with satin and comes with a detached extended wrap that can be wrapped around your turban or worn alone.
Eboni Curls - Pink Bow Turban ($25)
With pink that pops and a bow that makes a statement, it doesn’t get any cuter than this Pink Bow Turban from Eboni Curls. Although it isn’t lined, you can purchase the satin lining separately for $5.
The Wrap Life - Ribbed Satin Lined Turban ($35)
If you want to rock a turban but can’t be bothered with tying, try this ribbed satin lined turban from The Wrap Life. It comes in 5 color choices.
Silke London - Silke Hair Wrap ($65)
Take care of your do while you sleep with the Silke Hair Wrap, a 100% pure silk wrap that protects your hair from frizz and split ends caused by your pillow case and bed linens. It comes in 11 bold color choices that are cute enough to wear all day long. One happy customer wrote, “I wear it every night and love everything about it. It’s adorable on. I even wear it on flights. It’s pricey but worth every penny.”
Slip x Alice + Olivia Springtime Hair Wrap ($59)
This Slip x Alice + Olivia Springtime Hair Wrap is like getting two wraps in one. The reversible wrap keeps hair from becoming dry and tangled while you sleep. And the beautiful silk print gives fancy bandana vibes all day.
Muaves - Emerald Isle Quick Dry Hair Wrap ($55)
Look cute while you’re drying your do with this Emerald Isle Quick Dry Hair Wrap from Muaves. Lined with premium microfiber, this wrap helps dry your hair while protecting it from damage that can be caused by towel drying or blow drying.