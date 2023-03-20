These Are Not Your Granny's Bonnets

Whether it’s to cover up a not-so-great hair day or to add a pop of color to your outfit (or a little bit of both), a head wrap is an accessory that can work overtime. But if that wrap is made of the wrong material, it can do more harm than good, leaving your hair looking frizzy and flawed. So we’ve rounded up some of the cutest coverings for your hair that are silk and satin lined for your protection. If you’re looking for the best head wraps, scarves and turbans that won’t damage your do, we’ve got you covered.